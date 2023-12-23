Calgary Defeats Eagles in Goaltender's Duel, 2-1

December 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf made 31 saves on 32 shots, while forward Mitch McLain netted the game-winning goal on the power play, as the Wranglers defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Friday. Eagles goalie Trent Miner turned aside 40 of the 42 shots he faced, as forward Matt Stienburg provided Colorado with its lone goal in the contest.

The first period would see Miner pressed into action early and often, as Calgary outshot Colorado 14-7 in the opening 20 minutes. Despite the tilted ice, the Eagles would keep the Wranglers off the scoresheet and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

Calgary would generate the game's first goal just 1:46 into the second period when forward Ben Jones wrapped behind the net before firing a wrister over the shoulder of Miner and into the back of the net. The tally was Jones' ninth goal of the season and gave the Wranglers a 1-0 edge.

The lead would be short-lived, as only 1:19 later, Stienburg capitalized off a turnover near the blue line when he raced through the right-wing circle and snapped a shot past Wolf, tying the game at 1-1.

The game's first power play would set up Calgary to reclaim the lead, as McLain stuffed home a rebound at the top of the crease, putting the Wranglers on top 2-1 at the 9:45 mark of the middle frame.

The third period would see Eagles defenseman Wyatt Aamodt and Calgary forward Brett Sutter drop the gloves just 24 seconds into the final stanza.

Wranglers forward Lucas Ciona would then be sent to the box for a four-minute, double-minor at the 4:50 mark of the period, giving Colorado an extended opportunity on the power play. Wolf would make several stellar stops on the penalty kill, keeping the Eagles off the scoresheet.

As time wound inside the final minute of play, Colorado would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker, but would fail to register an equalizer, falling by a final score of 2-1.

The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Colorado was outshot by a final count of 42-32, as those 42 shots were the most allowed by the Eagles this season.

