Offence Cold as Moose Falls to Laval
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-20-0-0) rematched with the North Division's Laval Rocket (15-14-4-2) on Saturday aftneroon at Place Bell for the final of two straight contests. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 defeat against Laval on Friday night.
Laval opened the scoring on the power play at the 11:24 mark of the first. Brandon Gignac fired the shot on target. The puck caromed off a body in front and Lias Andersson found the loose puck and lifted it past Collin Delia. Laval scored a second goal with under two minutes left in the period. The Rocket brought pressure in front and Xavier Simoneau's rebound was kicked out through traffic to Logan Mailloux. The defenceman took advantage of the chaos in front and snapped it home. The period ended with Delia heading to the dressing room with nine saves, while Laval's Kasimir Kaskisuo finished the frame with seven stops of his own.
The Rocket edged further ahead with the second of the contest from Andersson. Simoneau shot the puck from the point off the end boards, where it took a funky hop. Andersson tracked the disc behind the net and wrapped it home on the far post. The goal was the lone tally of the middle stanza. The Moose trailed 3-0 heading into the final period of play.
Manitoba got on the board with a goal from Kristian Reichel at the 13:35 mark of the third. Ville Heinola, who was making his season debut, found Reichel, who lifted the shot in from the point past Kaskisuo. With 3:11 left in the contest, Delia was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The move was unsuccessful, as Emil Heineman scored into the open net. Delia was hit with the road loss and ended with 31 stops, while Kaskisuo captured the home victory and made 28 saves of his own.
Statbook
C.J. Suess has two points (1G, 1A) his past two games
Ville Heinola posted an assist in his season debut
Kyle Capobianco and Parker Ford led the Moose with four shots each
What's Next?
The Moose return home for the first of two straight games against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Jan. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
