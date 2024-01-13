Brogan Rafferty Recalled by Detroit
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brogan Rafferty
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Rafferty, who is in his first season with the Detroit organization, made his Griffins debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles and has 13 points (1-12-13), six penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in 33 games with Grand Rapids. Last season, the West Dundee, Illinois, native posted career-high numbers in games played (72), goals (9), assists (42), points (51) and plus-minus rating (+28) with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Rafferty was named to the 2023 AHL Second All-Star Team and reached the 2023 Calder Cup Finals with the Firebirds, losing game seven in overtime against the Hershey Bears. During his first season in the AHL in 2019-20, the 28-year-old was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Second All-Star Team with 45 points (7-38-45) in 57 games with the Utica Comets.
Rafferty has competed in three career NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, showing one assist and a minus-two rating. He made his pro debut in the NHL with the Canucks on April 6, 2019 at the Nashville Predators. Rafferty last suited up in the NHL on Jan. 21, 2020 against the Montreal Canadiens, recording an assist. The fifth-year pro spent three seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2016-19 and accumulated 65 points (10-55-65) in 116 appearances.
