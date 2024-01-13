Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Jordan Frasca to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Frasca skated in three games for the Penguins this season in November, registering no points. Over the past two seasons, the 22-year-old has appeared in 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
A second-year pro, Frasca is currently tied for the second-most goals (9) and points (24) on the Nailers. In 61 career games with Wheeling, Frasca has 16 goals and 20 assists for 26 points.
An undrafted free agent signed by Pittsburgh in the spring of 2022, Frasca was a standout during his final season of junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs. In that 2021-22 campaign, the native of Caledon, Ontario notched 42 goals, good for second on the team, and 87 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Jan. 13, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Game time for the first meeting of the season between the Penguins and Islanders is 7:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.
The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 17, when they take on the Providence Bruins. Puck drop for the Penguins and P-Bruins will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brogan Rafferty Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: January 13, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Battle with Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs & Griffins Square off in Weekend Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #34: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gulls Win, 3-2, In Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Stezka's Second Shutout Holds off Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- THE FIREBIRDS PARTNER WITH COACHELLA VALLEYÂ PRIDE HOCKEY FOR SECOND ANNUAL TOURNAMENT - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Blank Opponent 4-0 Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bankier Scores Twice for Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Defeat at San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Defeated by Admirals, 2-0, in First of Two-Game Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Edge Barracuda, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 4-0 Against The Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Top Wranglers To Earn 20th Win - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
- Penguins Lose to Bruins in Overtime, 3-2
- Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Wheeling
- Joel Blomqvist to Represent Penguins at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
- Successful Three-In-Three Gives Way to Three-Game Road Trip