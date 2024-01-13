Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls

Iowa Wild (12-18-1-2; 27 pts.) at San Diego Gulls (11-16-5-0; 27 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a pair of weekend games against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 9-7-2-1 (5-3-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 4-4-1-1 at San Diego)

Last Time: San Diego picked up a 3-2 shootout win over Iowa at Pechanga Arena on Friday night... Caedan Bankier scored both of Iowa's goals... Zane McIntyre stopped 24 shots in the Wild... Sammy Walker scored Iowa's lone shootout goal

2022-23: Iowa posted a 3-1-0-0 record against San Diego last season... The Wild swept the Gulls in San Diego in March before splitting an April season at Wells Fargo Arena... Nic Petan led Iowa with nine points (3-6=9) against San Diego... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-0-0 with three goals allowed against the Gulls

TEAM NOTES

EXTRA SESSION STATS: Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to San Diego marked just the fourth time this season Iowa required overtime or a shootout to decide a game... The Wild had played eight overtime and shootout contests by Jan. 13, 2023... Iowa finished 6-6 in overtime games and 4-5 in shootouts last season... The Wild have one overtime loss, two shootout losses, and one shootout win this season

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa is 4-0-0-0 when four or more players score in a game... The Wild have not had four players score in a contest for 13 consecutive games... Iowa has had one or two goal scorers in six games in a row

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has received four or more power plays in 11 consecutive games

BEHIND THE BENCH

* Caedan Bankier recorded his third career two-point game on Friday

* Bankier's two-goal performance was the second of his young professional career

* Bankier owns eight points (6-2=8) through 12 professional games

HEALING UP

* Three players returned from injury to join Iowa's lineup on Friday

* Adam Beckman played his first game since Dec. 20 (six games)

* Greg Meireles skated for the first time since Nov. 25 (16 games)

* Michael Milne played in his first game of the season (33 games)

