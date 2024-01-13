Eagles Transactions --- Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Annunen has generated a record of 9-5-4 with the Eagles this season, complimented by a 2.62 goals-against average and .908 save-percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder went 22-10-8 with the Eagles last season, to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and .916 save-percentage. Annunen also appeared in two NHL contests with Colorado last season, posting a record of 1-1-0 to go along with a 3.58 GAA and .854 save-percentage.

A third-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Annunen has played in 109 career AHL games with the Eagles, going 55-29-19 with a 2.83 GAA, .913 save-percentage and three shutouts.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, January 13th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

--

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.