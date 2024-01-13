Seney Ties Game in Third, Bjork Scores in OT to Complete Weekend Sweep
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Rockford IceHogs completed a weekend sweep of the Grand Rapids Griffins with a 3-2 win in overtime on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. Anders Bjork netted the overtime winner for the IceHogs' third straight win.
Tied 2-2 heading into extra frame, David Gust carried the puck into the right circle and angled a centering pass where Bjork blasted the game-winning goal past the glove of Grand Rapids' goaltender Michael Hutchinson (1:33). Gust has now contributed to all three IceHogs' overtime wins this season by scoring two himself and assisting on Saturday night's.
As the first period was 21 seconds away from ending scoreless, the IceHogs snagged a late 1-0 lead. Michal Teply directed the loose puck from Brett Seney's shot back to the high slot, and Austin Strand buried a wrister for his second goal of the season and his first in a Rockford sweater (19:39).
The Griffins evened the score 1-1 halfway through the second stanza with the lone goal of the frame. Collecting the rebound from Jared McIsaac's slap shot in the left point, Dominik Shine found the back of the net backdoor on Rockford netminder Drew Commesso (10:51).
The IceHogs appeared to take the lead late in the final period, but Logan Nijhoff's goal was waved off when Brandon Baddock was charged with a roughing minor on Hutchinson and sent the Griffins on the man advantage (9:41).
While the Griffins were on their third power-play attempt of the contest, Tim Gettinger was waiting in the low slot and got his stick on Austin Czarnik's pass from the left circle, tapping the puck into the open net and giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 lead (11:02).
After Rockford's third power-play opportunity expired, Jalen Luypen hustled up the ice to corral the puck along the left boards and fired a cross-ice pass to Seney who blasted a shot to beat Hutchinson on the blocker side and tied the close game 2-2 (15:17).
Commesso earned his seventh win of the season after stopping 22 of Grand Rapids' 24 shots. Hutchinson marked 25 saves on 28 Rockford shots and was tagged with the loss.
Today
IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Griffins 1/13/24
Play
Next Home Game
The IceHogs' next home game is Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on another $2 Beer Friday! Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!
13th Annual Autism Awareness Night & Jersey Auction
The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc., on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs will wear specialty "Blackout" jerseys featuring a neon version of the IceHogs primary logo on the crest of an all black jersey adorned with blue and red Autism Awareness-themed puzzle pieces across the front and the sleeves. For more information, visit icehogs.com
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and select games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV (Changing from 19.2 to The 365 starting on Dec. 31)! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
