Stezka's Second Shutout Holds off Eagles

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Friday night by the final score of 2-0. Ales Stezka turned away all 30 Colorado shots to earn his second shutout of the season.

The Firebirds opened the scoring with a powerplay goal in the first period. Cameron Hughes muscled the puck towards the net and banked it in off an Eagles' defenseman behind goaltender Justus Annunen. The goal was Hughes' ninth of the season and was scored unassisted.

After killing off a 5-on-3 Colorado powerplay in the second period, Coachella Valley extended their lead in period three. Jimmy Schuldt pushed the puck across for Cale Fleury who fired a shot off the stick of Jacob Melanson and into the back of the net. Melanson's fourth goal of the season gave the Firebirds a 2-0 lead at 9:35.

Ales Stezka slammed the door on the Eagles multiple times in the third period to preserve his shutout and collect his seventh win of the season. The Eagles have now been shutout in three consecutive games.

The win moves Coachella Valley to a 19-11-2-1 record on the season. The Firebirds went 1-for-5 on the powerplay, and the penalty kill finished the night 4-for-4. Coachella Valley has now killed 25 straight penalties.

NEXT GAME

The Firebirds and the Eagles wrap up the weekend series with a rematch tomorrow night from Blue Arena in Loveland, CO. Puck drop is set for 6:05pm PT

THREE GAME HOMESTAND

After the Firebirds conclude their road trip, the team will return to Acrisure Arena for a three-game homestand beginning on Monday, January 15th for Hockey is for Everyone Night, presented by the City of Indian Wells, at 6pm, Wednesday, January 17th for $5 Beer Night at 7pm, and Friday, January 19th for Pride Night, presented by Silvercrest, at 7pm. Don't miss any of the action! Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

Don't miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds' hockey! Group, Flex, and Individual tickets for remainder of the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket options, call 760-835-8778.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.