Silver Knights Drop Second Game of Series, 7-0, to Admirals
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Milwaukee Admirals, 7-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Dollar Loan Center.
The Admirals took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals scored by Jasper Weatherby and Zach L'Heuruex.
Milwaukee then added three goals in the second period to make it a 5-0 game heading into the second intermission.
The Admirals extended their lead to 7-0 in the final frame of the game with goals by Weatherby and Mark Jankowski.
The Knights will head on the road to Acrisure Arena to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Monday, Jan 15. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.
