Wolf Pack Return Home for Battle with Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the XL Center this evening for their first home game of the 2024 calendar year. The Pack welcome their Atlantic Division rivals, the Providence Bruins, to town for the third time this season.

The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season. It is the third of five meetings between the rivals at the XL Center. The season series continues on February 10th, when the Bruins make their fourth trip of the season to Hartford.

The Wolf Pack will make their third trip to Providence on February 18th.

Each team has claimed two victories so far in the head-to-head matchup. Most recently, the Wolf Pack claimed a 6-4 victory over the Bruins on November 22nd at the XL Center. Jonny Brodzinski broke a 1-1 tie just 1:46 into the second period that night, giving the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead.

The Bruins dominated the middle frame from there, however, scoring three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. Luke Toporowski equalized the game 3:58 into the second, then Curtis Hall and Joey Abate lit the lamp at 14:53 and 15:33 to put the B's ahead.

The Wolf Pack stormed back, however, scoring the game's final four games to stun the Bruins. Alex Belzile scored twice on the powerplay, first getting Hartford within a goal at 8:51. Brennan Othmann then tied the game at 12:15 before Belzile put the Pack ahead for good at 19:16.

Adam Edström hit the empty net at 19:53 to cement the victory.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1-1-0 in the season series, while the Bruins are 2-1-0-1.

The Bruins' two victories came by scores of 2-0 in Hartford on November 11th and 3-2 in overtime in Providence on November 12th.

Hartford, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 shootout decision on October 13th in Providence before their victory on November 22nd.

The Wolf Pack are 1-1-0-0 against the Bruins at the XL Center this season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their second straight game last night, falling 4-1 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Olle Lycksell struck twice in the opening period, giving the Phantoms the required scoring for two points. Lycksell first tipped a point bid from Ronnie Attard 14:47 into the game, then finished a pretty passing play on the powerplay at 19:32, burying a feed from Tanner Laczynski.

Brandon Scanlin got the Wolf Pack on the board 4:39 into the second period with his fifth goal of the season, but that would be all the offense the Pack could find.

Jacob Gaucher and Victor Mete both lit the lamp in the third period to put the game out of reach and give the Phantoms their second win in the six-game season series. Hartford claimed the season series with a 4-1-1-0 record despite last night's loss.

The Wolf Pack have been held to just one goal in each of their last two games. Scanlin has scored them both.

Belzile and Brodzinski, on recall with the parent New York Rangers (NHL), are tied for the team lead with eleven goals each. Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in points with 28 (11 g, 17 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the club in assists with 26.

On Friday, the Rangers recalled forward Anton Blidh from Hartford.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins trailed 2-0 through two periods of play on Friday night but stormed back to stun the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, winning 3-2 in overtime.

Sam Poulin and Ty Smith had the Pens ahead 2-0 with less than eight minutes to go in regulation time. Reilly Walsh drew the Bruins within one at 12:50, firing home his fourth goal of the season. Then, with the net emptied for the extra attacker, Justin Brazeau tied the affair with his 12th goal of the campaign at 18:35.

In overtime, defenseman Ian Mitchell completed the comeback with his second goal as a Bruin at 1:13.

All-Star selection Georgii Merkulov and Anthony Richard are tied for the team lead in goals with 14 each. Merkulov also leads the club in assists with 19 and points with 33 (14 g, 19 a).

On Thursday, the parent Boston Bruins (NHL) recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence. On Friday, Providence recalled forward Adam Mechura and defenseman Ryan Mast from loan to the Maine Mariners (ECHL). The club had previously recalled goaltender Kyle Keyser from Maine on Thursday.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 7:15 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center next Friday night when the Hershey Bears come to town! Join us for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission. It's 'New York Rangers Night' next Friday as well! We'll be joined by former Ranger and Hockey Hall of Famer Glenn Anderson, who will be taking pictures pregame.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

