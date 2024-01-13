Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (10-19-3-0) open a three-in-three series this evening with three games in as many days, all against Atlantic Division opponents. Puck drop between the Islanders and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (18-12-5-0) is set for 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport has gone past regulation in each of its last three contests including a 4-3 overtime loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday. Jeff Kubiak scored twice for the first time in his AHL career and William Dufour posted his team-leading fifth power-play goal, but the Thunderbirds rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to steal the win. Bridgeport is looking for its first regulation victory at home since Nov. 26th against Belleville.

TICKETS: Available here

WATCH ONLINE: www.ahltv.com

LISTEN LIVE: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the first of four meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the first of two at home. The Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms are the only two Atlantic Division teams that the Islanders haven't faced. Bridgeport went 3-3-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season and 1-2-0-0 in those games at Total Mortgage Arena.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BAREE

The Penguins are currently in a three-way tie for third place in the Atlantic Division standings with the Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds. Those teams are just three points behind Providence and three points ahead of Charlotte. Last night, Sam Poulin and Ty Smith both scored to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 2-0 lead by the third period, but the Bruins stormed back and handed the Penguins a 3-2 overtime loss in Providence. Vinnie Hinostroza and Peter Abbandonato each added two assists. Smith leads the Penguins in points (24) and assists (19) this season, while Alex Nylander has a team-high 12 goals. Tonight is the middle game of a three-game road trip for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN'

Ruslan Iskhakov is headed to San Jose, California on Feb. 4-5 as part of the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, the League announced on Wednesday. It's his second straight All-Star selection. Iskhakov leads the Islanders in goals (12), assists (17), points (29), shots (79), multi-point games (8), and game-winning goals (4). He also carries a career-long nine-game point streak into the weekend (5g, 7a), which is tied for the longest active scoring streak in the AHL.

POWER UP

The Islanders have scored at least once on the power play in five of their last six games, going 7-for-23 over that span (30.4%). Bridgeport has recorded two power-play goals twice during that run and four times on the season, including a 2-for-5 performance in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win against Charlotte. Despite ranking 19th overall in the AHL (18.0%), Bridgeport's power play is 12th on home ice (18.9%) and has scored four power-play goals in its last four home games.

QUICK HITS

Nineteen of the Islanders' 33 games this season have been decided by just one goal (58%), tied for most in the AHL... This weekend's three-in-three series marks the second of four for Bridgeport this year... William Dufour has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season and the fifth time in his pro career... He has never scored in three straight contests... In addition to Ruslan Iskhakov's nine-game point streak, Otto Koivula enters the weekend on a season-best six-game scoring streak (two goals, seven assists)... Robin Salo is on a three-game point/assist streak (one goal, five assists).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (19-12-10): Last: 4-3 OTW vs. Toronto, Thursday -- Next: Tonight at Nashville, 8 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (15-13-3-2): Last: 4-3 OTW vs. Norfolk, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.