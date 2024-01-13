Condors Edge Barracuda, 3-2
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Holloway's power-play goal is the game winner as the Condors remain unbeaten in eight games (6-0-2).
The Bakersfield Condors (14-10-3, 31pts) remained unbeaten in eight games (6-0-2) with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda (11-17-5, 27pts) on Friday. Dylan Holloway (1st) scored a power-play goal, his first action since November 13, which proved to be the game-winner. Ben Gleason (6th) scored shorthanded in the third period which gave the Condors the lead for good. Bakersfield scored twice on the power play and is now 6/18 (33.3%) over their last four games.
Olivier Rodrigue stopped 36 of 38 to extend his personal unbeaten run to seven games (5-0-2). Seth Grifith had a goal and assist and is one point shy of matching Josh Currie's AHL franchise record of 188.
The Condors host San Jose for Condors Fighting Cancer Night tomorrow at 7 p.m. The team will wear specialty jerseys which will be available online for auction with five jerseys being auctioned post-game. Proceeds from the live auction benefit five local pediatric cancer warriors. Click here for tickets.
