Hogs & Griffins Square off in Weekend Rematch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Tonight at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan features a rematch of last night's action between the Rockford IceHogs and the Grand Rapids Griffins. Yesterday evening, the Hogs downed the Griffins 2-0 behind a 22-save shutout performance from rookie goaltender Mitchell Weeks. Tonight is the fourth matchup of the season between the two sides.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 14-14-3-1, 32 points (4th, Central)

Grand Rapids: 14-15-3-1, 32 points (3rd, Central)

Last Night: 2-0 Win at Grand Rapids

Mitchell Weeks earned his first AHL shutout with 22 saves last night against Grand Rapids in a 2-0 victory. The Hogs played a strong first period and outshot the Griffins 22-4 in the first frame. Continuing the momentum into the second, Mike Hardman scored just 20 seconds into the second period to give Rockford a 1-0 lead.

Rockford's penalty kill came up with three big stops in the third period to keep the ninth-ranked power-play unit in the AHL out of the back of the net. The Hogs were a perfect 4-for-4 on the kill on the night. Brett Seney tacked on an empty-net goal late in the third. A defending Griffin hooked Seney from behind on the shot attempt, and Seney was awarded the goal due to the infraction.

First AHL Shutout for Weeks

Rookie goaltender Mitchell Weeks recorded his first AHL shutout last night with 22 saves against Grand Rapids. Both of Rockford's shutouts this season have come against Grand Rapids (Drew Commesso stopped 18 of 18 on Oct. 28 in the first instance). Weeks had shutouts in back-to-back games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season prior to his call-up to Rockford on Dec. 30. He pitched a 23-save shutout on Dec. 22 and a 22-save blanking on Dec. 27 for the Fuel before stopping 38 of 41 shots on Dec. 29 with Indy. Between his ECHL and AHL performances, three of Weeks' last five professional appearances have resulted in shutouts.

Points Scramble

David Gust is Rockford's leading scorer (9G, 17A) and had an assist last night against the Griffins. Gust has three multi-point efforts in his last eight appearances, and he leads the team with eight multi-point games on the season. With four points (2G, 2A) in his last four contests, Anders Bjork now ranks second among active IceHogs with 19 points (6G, 13A) in 23 games after netting a pair of goals in last Saturday's game against the Stars. With an assist in his last game on Saturday, rookie Antti Saarela had points in three straight games (2G, 1A) before he was held pointless last night, and he now has five points (4G, 1A) for the season. Rookie Jalen Luypen had two apples against Texas last Saturday and now has eight points (1G, 7A) this season, including six points in his last nine appearances.

Hot Hardy

Third-year IceHog Mike Hardman was voted by the fans as the IceHogs' BMO Player of the Month in December after posting nine points (4G, 5A) in 12 games during the month. The winger made his return to the ice on Dec. 3 at Manitoba after he had missed the previous six games with a shoulder injury. Hardman had the game-winning goal for Rockford last night against Grand Rapids, and he now has points in five of his last six games. The 6-foot-2 forward has 18 points (8G, 10A) in 26 games this season after 18 points (5G, 13A) in 58 games last season.

Del Mastro To Represent Rockford At 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro has been selected to represent the Rockford IceHogs at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU in San Jose, California. Del Mastro earned All-Star honors after posting 17 points (4G, 13A) in his first 31 professional games. The defenseman recorded his first professional point with an assist on Oct. 27 against the Iowa Wild, and he scored his first pro goal on Oct. 28 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Del Mastro is one of three IceHogs (Nolan Allan and Michal Teply the other two) to play in every game this season. Del Mastro is the first IceHogs defenseman selected as an All-Star since Andrew Campbell in 2019. At 20 years, 11 months, and 27 days old, he is also the youngest IceHog to be announced as an All-Star since Adam Clendening in 2013.

Taking on the Best

This weekend, the IceHogs take on the third-best team in the Central Division in the Grand Rapids Griffins. Last weekend, Rockford earned a split against the division-leading Texas Stars last weekend, and two weekends ago, the Hogs earned another split against the second-place Milwaukee Admirals. Including the Dec. 27 matchup against Grand Rapids, Rockford will play seven straight games against the top three teams in the Central. This season, the Hogs are 5-3-2-1 against Texas, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids combined. In the last six games of the current seven-game stretch, Rockford is 3-2-0-1.

Next Home Game

The IceHogs' next home game is Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on another $2 Beer Friday! Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

13th Annual Autism Awareness Night & Jersey Auction

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc., on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs will wear specialty "Blackout" jerseys featuring a neon version of the IceHogs primary logo on the crest of an all black jersey adorned with blue and red Autism Awareness-themed puzzle pieces across the front and the sleeves. The jerseys will be auctioned off during and after the game.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV (Changing from 19.2 to The 365 starting on Dec. 31)! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

65-52-6-4

