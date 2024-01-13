Crunch Defeat Monsters, 3-2, in Shootout
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Walterri Merela opened scoring and netted the game-winner in the shootout to advance the Crunch to 19-12-2-2 on the season. The Crunch complete the four-game season series against the Monsters, 2-1-1-0.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 36-of-38 shots and 2-of-4 shootout attempts in victory. Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves turned aside 32-of-34 shots and 1-of-4 shootout attempts. The Crunch power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.
Syracuse opened scoring with a 2-on-1 rush 5:16 into the game. Tristan Allard skated the puck down the left wing and sent a feed across the slot for Merela to chip in. Three minutes later, Cleveland evened the score when Mikael Pyyhtia fired in a shot from the left circle.
The Monsters took the lead halfway through the middle frame. A Crunch defender poked the puck off Justin Pearson's stick in the right circle, but Alex Whelan quickly grabbed the loose puck and fired it in.
The Crunch tied the game at the 10:50 mark of the final frame to force overtime. Merela fed Declan Carlile who was left all alone to send in a wrister from the left face off dot.
The teams remained tied through the overtime period and the game went to a shootout. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored as the first skater in the first round before Mitchell Chaffee tied it up in the second round. Luca Del Bel Belluz and Joe Carroll both scored in the third round and Merela sent in the game-winner in the fourth.
The Crunch continue their homestand when they host the Utica Comets for a Monday matinee.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Waltteri Merela has four goals in the last three games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Bears Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Open Trip With 3-1 Win Over Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Deny Isles' Comeback in 4-3 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Seney Ties Game in Third, Bjork Scores in OT to Complete Weekend Sweep - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Transactions --- Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds' North Division Win Streak Ends in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Fly Past Thunderbirds, 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Offence Cold as Moose Falls to Laval - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to PTO, Release Defenseman Grant Gabriele - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators' Imama, Marlies' Clifford Each Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brogan Rafferty Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: January 13, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Battle with Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs & Griffins Square off in Weekend Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #34: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gulls Win, 3-2, In Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Stezka's Second Shutout Holds off Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- THE FIREBIRDS PARTNER WITH COACHELLA VALLEYÂ PRIDE HOCKEY FOR SECOND ANNUAL TOURNAMENT - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Blank Opponent 4-0 Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bankier Scores Twice for Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Defeat at San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Defeated by Admirals, 2-0, in First of Two-Game Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Edge Barracuda, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 4-0 Against The Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Top Wranglers To Earn 20th Win - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 3-2, in Shootout
- Crunch Downed by Thunderbirds, 4-2
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Gage Goncalves Named 2024 AHL All-Star