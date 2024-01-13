P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Overtime
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - The six-game win streak ended for the Providence Bruins as they fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 in overtime. Jayson Megna netted a power play goal in the first period while Alec Regula netted a second period tally. Fabian Lysell and Anthony Richard extended their point streaks to eight games and five games, respectively.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Megna skated the puck across the blue line and through three defenders, before flipping a shot short-side top-shelf from the bottom of the right circle, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 4:17 remaining in the first period. Brown and Richard were credited with the assists.
Karl Henriksson collected a rebound at the bottom of the left circle and put it past the diving goaltender for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 9:16 to play in the second frame.
28 seconds after Hartford tied the game, Lysell found Regula cutting down the slot, where he snapped a shot that hit the goaltender and trickled across the goal line, giving Providence a 2-1 lead. Farinacci received a secondary assist.
Mac Hollowell hammered a slap shot from the top of the right circle that whistled past the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:18 left in the third period.
Brandon Scanlin collected the puck off the back boards and tucked it inside the right post to give Hartford the win 1:44 into overtime.
Stats
Lysell has points in eight straight games with eleven total in that span.
Richard extended his point streak to five games. He has ten points in that span.
Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 5-for-6.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, January 14 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.
