Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears begin their second half of the 2023-24 season when they visit their Atlantic Division rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, tonight at PPL Center. Hershey can become the first team in the American Hockey League this season to reach the 30-win plateau with a victory tonight.

Hershey Bears (29-7-0-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (15-13-5-1)

January 13, 2024 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 37 | PPL Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Chris Waterstradt (88)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), Chandler Yakimowicz (60)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears have been idle since last Sunday's clash with the Phantoms, a 3-2 overtime win held on GIANT Teddy Bear Toss Night. The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the second period when Bogdan Trineyev scored at 4:15 to ignite. After an approximate 50-minute delay devoted to cleanup, play resumed, with Jordy Bellerive tying the game at 15:45, and Adam Brooks put the Phantoms up 2-1 at 17:33. Mike Sgarbossa tied the game for Hershey at 14:40 of the third period, and Alex Limoges netted the game-winner at 2:04 of the sudden-death frame. The Phantoms played last night against the Hartford Wolf Pack, winning 4-1. Olle Lycksell scored twice in the first period to establish a 2-0 lead for Lehigh Valley. After Brandon Scanlin scored for Hartford in the second period, Jacob Gauthier and Victor Mete scored goals in the third for the Phantoms. Late in the final frame, Lehigh Valley captain Garrett Wilson and Hartford goalie Louis Domingue dropped the gloves and received additional game misconducts. Phantoms goalie Felix Sandstrom went 30-for-31 in the win.

PUSHING THE PACE:

Through the halfway point of the 72-game 2023-24 campaign, the Bears are off to a blistering start, both amongst their fellow AHL teams and when measured against every prior season in club history. The Bears have recorded two separate nine-game win streaks, which stand as the largest win streak by any AHL club this season. With 29 wins and 58 points already accrued through 36 contests, the Bears have already shattered the club's previous mark for most wins through 36 games (2009-10; 26-8-0-2) and have surpassed the previous franchise record for most points by the 36th game (2006-07; 25-4-3-4, 57 points). Next up is Hershey's record for fastest 30 wins, which was set by the 2009-10 team in its 41st game (30-9-0-2) of an 80-game schedule.

HITTING THE ROAD:

After playing 15 games away from GIANT Center in the first half of the season, the Bears will play 21 games on the road in the second half. Fortunately, Hershey has been a formidable road team in the 2023-24 campaign, sporting a 12-3-0-0 record, while outscoring opponents 53-37. The Bears have compiled the longest road win streak so far this season at six games (Nov. 11-Dec. 2), tied with last season's Calder Cup Finals opponent, Coachella Valley. Hershey's road power play is operating at a 9-for-46 (19.6%) clip and is ranked 16th in the AHL, while the penalty kill has gone 44-for-53 (83.0%). Hershey leads the AHL with eight wins when leading after the first period and 11 wins when leading after the second period on the road this season.

PHANTOM OF THE VALLEY:

The Bears have enjoyed continued success against the Phantoms this season, sporting a 5-1-0-0 record in the head-to-head series, with six games remaining entering tonight. Hershey has only played two games so far this season at PPL Center, winning by scores of 2-0 (Nov. 11) and 4-0 (Dec. 30), with Clay Stevenson earning shutouts in both contests. Several players are tied for the Hershey scoring lead against Lehigh Valley with four points, with Pierrick Dubé leading in goals with four. Both Hershey and Lehigh Valley have been especially strong against each other on the penalty kill, with the Bears going 19-for-21 (90.5%) and the Phantoms going 21-for-22 (95.5%) in head-to-head play. Hershey is the least-penalized team in the AHL at 9.31 PIMs per game, while Lehigh Valley is the most-penalized, at 17.71 PIMs per game.

BEARS BITES:

The AHL announced on Wednesday that forward Ethen Frank and goaltender Clay Stevenson have been named to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held Feb. 4-5 in San Jose, California. Frank and Stevenson will join defenseman Dylan McIlrath (playing captain) head coach Todd Nelson (Atlantic Division head coach), head athletic trainer Shawn Fliszar, and assistant equipment manager Dillon Filepas in representing the Bears at the league's midseason showcase. Lehigh Valley forward Samu Tuomaala will also compete on the Atlantic Division roster...Ethen Frank and Mike Sgarbossa lead the Bears with nine multi-point games each, and Hershey is 9-0-0-0 when either player records a multi-point game...Pierrick Dubé is slated to play in his 100th professional game tonight. The forward has played 19 games in the ECHL with the Trois-Rivières Lions and in 80 AHL games with the Laval Rocket and Hershey...Hershey is 22-1-0-0 when scoring first this season...Lehigh Valley leads the AHL with four shorthanded goals scored on home ice...Mike Sgarbossa is tied for fourth in league scoring with 33 points (7g, 26a), while Phantoms forward Cooper Marody is tied for 10th in league scoring with 31 points (9g, 22a).

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 13, 2013 - Dany Sabourin exited the game against the Connecticut Whale after making four saves in the first period, and Philip Grubbauer made 23 saves in 40 minutes of relief in a 5-0 win over the Whale. It is the most recent time in history that the Bears have played a game in which both of their goaltenders shared a shutout.

