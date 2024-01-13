THE FIREBIRDS PARTNER WITH COACHELLA VALLEYÂ PRIDE HOCKEY FOR SECOND ANNUAL TOURNAMENT

The Firebirds and The Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association are proud to announce a partnership for the 2024 Palm Springs International Pride Hockey Tournament which will take place this March at the Berger Foundation Iceplex.

The second annual event, which will take place March 20-24, will host 14 LGBTQ+ hockey teams from all over the United States and Canada featuring teams from Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Minnesota, Boston and more. In addition to tournament play, the event will also include a variety of social events and activities for players and fans throughout the week. Local LGBTQ+ supportive businesses and a large number of energized volunteers will collaborate and support the tournament and additional events.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Firebirds again this year for our second annual tournament," said Paul O'Kane, co-founder of CV Pride Hockey. "The Firebirds' inaugural season and run to the 2023 Calder Cup finals was magical and has united hockey fans in a fun, safe and supportive environment. We are excited to have our home team as the presenting partner for the 2024 tournament."

The mission of CV Pride Hockey Association is to introduce hockey to the local LGBTQ+ community and promote and participate in the great game of hockey in a safe and inclusive space. The organization is committed to being a resource for other hockey leagues and teams to educate players, coaches, and parents about safe, supportive sports opportunities and inclusive environments.

"The Firebirds and One Valley Foundation are proud to support the second annual Palm Springs International Pride Hockey Tournament," said John Page, SVP, Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "The initiatives and mission of CV Pride Hockey to provide inclusive hockey access for the LGBTQ+ community in the Coachella Valley should be commended and replicated everywhere hockey is played."

