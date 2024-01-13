Penguins Deny Isles' Comeback in 4-3 Win

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins picked up a 4-3 win by surviving an inspired comeback attempt by the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (19-12-5-0) built a three-goal lead on a trio of pretty goals throughout the first two periods, only to see that lead slip away. But before the game could reach overtime, Jonathan Gruden delivered the game-winning goal for the Penguins with 1:42 left in regulation.

The Penguins took control of the game early on, with a pair of tallies separated by three minutes and twelve seconds of game time. First, Jagger Joshua and Ty Smith executed a smooth give-and-go in the offensive zone, and when Smith was turned away by Islanders goalie Henrik Tikkanen, Joshua was there to pound in the rebound.

Shortly thereafter, Sam Poulin earned himself a breakaway by intercepting a pass out of midair. Poulin raced ahead and beat Tikkanen down low to make it 2-0.

Corey Andonovski wasted little time extending the Penguins' lead to three, snapping a perfect shot under the crossbar 2:38 into the second period.

Penguins goalie Magnus Hellberg put forth a herculean effort during an extended five-on-three power play for Bridgeport in the middle frame, turning away five shots during the two-man advantage to keep the Islanders off the board.

However, another power play late in the period allowed William Dufour to finally solve Hellberg and make it a 3-1 game.

Reece Newkirk pulled up at the top of the left circle and rifled a wrist shot past Hellberg three minutes into the third period. Bridgeport tied things up, 3-3, at 16:11 of the final frame with Trevor Cosgrove's first AHL goal.

With time winding down, Jack Rathbone uncorked a slapshot towards the Islanders' net. Gruden got a piece of the shot for a redirect that leaked between Tikkanen's legs and trickled across the goal line.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came up with several key shot blocks in the dying embers of regulation to secure the win. Hellberg finished with a 32-save effort, while Tikkanen made 23 stops in the loss.

