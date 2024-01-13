Pare Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 4-3 OT Win Over Coachella Valley

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Cedric Pare netted a pair of goals, while fellow forward Ben Meyers buried the game-winner in overtime, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds in overtime 4-3 on Saturday. Colorado goaltender Trent Miner earned his third win of the season, turning aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced. Meyers and forward Ryan Sandelin also generated multi-point performances, with each notching a goal and an assist in the victory.

The Firebirds would net the game's first goal when forward Ryan Winterton fed a pass from behind the net that would deflect off a set of skates and hopped past Miner. The goal was Winterton's seventh of the season and put Coachella Valley on top 1-0 at the 4:00 mark of the first period.

Colorado would strike back just 1:05 later when forward Ryan Sandelin raced through the right-wing circle before burying a wrister to tie the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would claim their first lead of the night when Pare fielded a pass in the slot and snapped a wrist shot past Firebirds goalie Cale Morris, giving Colorado a 2-1 edge with 4:30 remining in the opening 20 minutes.

A late power play would set up Coachella Valley defenseman Cale Fleury to take advantage of a screen in front of the net when he lit the lamp with a shot from the blue line, tying the contest at 2-2 at the 17:35 mark of the first stanza.

Still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would make good on a power play when Pare snagged a cross slot pass and snapped the puck into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead at the 4:34 mark of the middle frame.

Later in the period, forward Ivan Ivan would earn a penalty shot after Firebirds defenseman Ville Ottavainen closed his hand on the puck in the crease. On the ensuing opportunity, Ivan flipped a backhander that would ring off the post, keeping it a 3-2 Colorado advantage.

The Eagles would go on to outshoot Coachella Valley 14-9 in the second stanza and carried their 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

The Firebirds would once again find an equalizer when defenseman Ville Ottavainen buried a shot from the top of the left-wing circle, squaring the score at 3-3 just 6:39 into the third period. Coachella Valley would continue to heap on the pressure, outshooting Colorado14-9 in the final frame. However, Miner and company would keep the Firebirds at bay, forcing a sudden-death overtime with the game tied 3-3 after 60 minutes of play.

In the extra session, Meyers would skate through the right-wing circle before firing a wrister that would beat Morris and secure the 4-3 victory for the Eagles at the 2:24 mark of OT.

Colorado was outshot in the contest by a final count of 35-31, as the Eagles finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Morris suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing four goals on 31 shots.

