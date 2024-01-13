Bears Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Hershey Bears (29-7-0-1) began the second half of the 2023-24 season with a 4-3 shootout loss against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (16-13-5-1) on Saturday night at PPL Center.

The defeat was the first time in eight games this season that Hershey had not won a game that had gone beyond regulation. Hershey is now 5-1-0-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.

Henrik Rybinski scored in his third straight game, opening the scoring at 5:37 of the first period when Matt Strome stripped a Lehigh Valley skater of the puck at the Phantoms' blue line and found Rybinski, who deked through the defense before beating Cal Petersen for his third of the season.

The Phantoms answered with a power-play goal from Olle Lycksell, who buried a Tanner Laczynski feed on the back door of Hunter Shepard at 6:43.

Garret Roe then teamed up with Ivan Miroshnichenko and Bogdan Trineyev to bury his fifth of the season on Petersen at 8:32 with a shot from the slot, putting the Bears up 2-1.

Ethen Frank extended Hershey's lead with a power-play one-timer from the left circle at 13:54, with Joe Snively and Mike Sgarbossa assisting.

Samu Tuomaala brought Lehigh Valley back to within a goal at 18:56 to close out the opening stanza.

After the deluge of scoring in the first period, the second period featured several spectacular saves by both goaltenders, including a two-pad stack from Petersen on Lucas Johansen and a post-to-post glove stop by Shepard on Lycksell during the same sequence midway through the period.

Ronnie Attard tied the game for the Phantoms at 3-3 at 9:32 of the third period, and the game went to extra time. The five-minute sudden-death period yielded no decision, and the Phantoms claimed the game in the fourth round of the shootout as Jon-Randall Avon scored for Lehigh Valley, and Strome was stopped by Petersen in the attempt to keep Hershey alive.

Shots finished 34-24 in favor of the Bears. Shepard put up a 20-for-23 effort in the shootout loss for Hershey; Petersen got the win for Lehigh Valley with a 31-for-34 effort. Hershey went 1-for-4 on the power play; the Phantoms went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

