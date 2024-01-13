Bankier Scores Twice for Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Defeat at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Caedan Bankier scored twice for the Iowa Wild on Friday night, but the San Diego Gulls took a 3-2 shootout victory at Pechanga Arena.

Bankier handed Iowa an early 1-0 advantage with a short side wrister over the shoulder of Tomas Suchanek (32 saves). Sammy Walker and Ryan O'Rourke picked up assists on Bankier's goal, which came at 4:38 of the first period.

San Diego responded with a pair of goals to take the lead. Nikita Nesterenko tied the contest at 8:06 of the opening frame with a quick shot underneath Zane McIntyre (24 saves) following a face-off win.

Chase De Leo put the Gulls up 2-1 when he received a cross-ice pass from Tyson Hinds on the rush and snapped a wrist shot past the glove of McIntyre at 18:54.

The Gulls carried the 2-1 lead and an 8-7 shot advantage into the first intermission.

The teams played a scoreless second period in which Iowa outshot San Diego 12-6.

Bankier knotted the game with his second tally 5:31 into the third. After Jake Lucchini threw a shot on goal from the corner, Bankier punched the puck under pads of Suchanek. Simon Johansson also earned an assist on the goal.

After a scoreless overtime, Sammy Walker converted on Iowa's opening chance in the shootout. Nesterenko responded with a forehand finish and Brayden Tracey scored the winner in the bottom of the third round to lift San Diego to the extra point.

Iowa outshot San Diego 34-27. The Wild were 1-for-6 with the man advantage and held the Gulls scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa and San Diego face off again on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Pechanga Arena at 8 p.m.

