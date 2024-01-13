O'Rourke's Overtime Tally Lifts Iowa to 2-1 Win Over San Diego

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Ryan O'Rourke emerged as the hero for the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena as he scored the overtime winner for the Iowa Wild in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls.

San Diego and Iowa finished the opening two periods scoreless. The Gulls outshot the Wild 11-8 in the first period and 20-17 through 40 minutes.

Glenn Gawdin finally broke the ice for San Diego when he scored shorthanded 6:06 into the third. Gawdin picked up a loose puck in his defensive end, rushed the length of the ice, and wired a wrister over the glove of Zane McIntyre (30 saves) from the left circle.

Jake Lucchini and Iowa tied the game at 1-1 just 2:57 later on a delayed penalty. After Caedan Bankier and Sammy Walker combined to set up Lucchini in the right circle, Lucchini fired a shot on Calle Clang (35 saves) that fluttered into the back of the net.

O'Rourke and the Wild scored on the team's first shot of overtime. After Michael Milne found O'Rourke down the right wing on the rush, O'Rourke streaked past the San Diego defense and beat Clang high to earn Iowa the extra point. McIntyre also earned an assist on the overtime winner.

Iowa outshot San Diego 37-31. The Wild went 0-for-6 on the man advantage and held the Gulls scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa continues a five-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.