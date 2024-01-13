O'Rourke's Overtime Tally Lifts Iowa to 2-1 Win Over San Diego
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Ryan O'Rourke emerged as the hero for the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena as he scored the overtime winner for the Iowa Wild in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls.
San Diego and Iowa finished the opening two periods scoreless. The Gulls outshot the Wild 11-8 in the first period and 20-17 through 40 minutes.
Glenn Gawdin finally broke the ice for San Diego when he scored shorthanded 6:06 into the third. Gawdin picked up a loose puck in his defensive end, rushed the length of the ice, and wired a wrister over the glove of Zane McIntyre (30 saves) from the left circle.
Jake Lucchini and Iowa tied the game at 1-1 just 2:57 later on a delayed penalty. After Caedan Bankier and Sammy Walker combined to set up Lucchini in the right circle, Lucchini fired a shot on Calle Clang (35 saves) that fluttered into the back of the net.
O'Rourke and the Wild scored on the team's first shot of overtime. After Michael Milne found O'Rourke down the right wing on the rush, O'Rourke streaked past the San Diego defense and beat Clang high to earn Iowa the extra point. McIntyre also earned an assist on the overtime winner.
Iowa outshot San Diego 37-31. The Wild went 0-for-6 on the man advantage and held the Gulls scoreless on two power plays.
Iowa continues a five-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024
- Chicago Stymies Texas in Series Opener - Texas Stars
- Checkers Win Queen City Outdoor Classic 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Brandon Scanlin's First Career Overtime Goal Powers Wolf Pack Past Bruins 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Loss To Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- O'Rourke's Overtime Tally Lifts Iowa to 2-1 Win Over San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Pare Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 4-3 OT Win Over Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
- Cal Petersen Saves the Day - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Pick Up Point In 3-2 Shootout Loss To Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Bears Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Open Trip With 3-1 Win Over Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Deny Isles' Comeback in 4-3 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Seney Ties Game in Third, Bjork Scores in OT to Complete Weekend Sweep - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Transactions --- Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds' North Division Win Streak Ends in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Fly Past Thunderbirds, 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Offence Cold as Moose Falls to Laval - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to PTO, Release Defenseman Grant Gabriele - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators' Imama, Marlies' Clifford Each Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brogan Rafferty Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: January 13, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Battle with Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs & Griffins Square off in Weekend Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #34: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gulls Win, 3-2, In Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Stezka's Second Shutout Holds off Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- THE FIREBIRDS PARTNER WITH COACHELLA VALLEYÂ PRIDE HOCKEY FOR SECOND ANNUAL TOURNAMENT - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Blank Opponent 4-0 Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bankier Scores Twice for Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Defeat at San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Defeated by Admirals, 2-0, in First of Two-Game Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Edge Barracuda, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 4-0 Against The Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Top Wranglers To Earn 20th Win - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.