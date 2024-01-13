Morning Skate Report: January 13, 2024

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to rebound in the second game of their back-to-back after yesterday's 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals. The team will also celebrate Thunder Knight and honor the IHL's Las Vegas Thunder. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. PT.

GET RIGHT GAME

Although the Silver Knights dominated the possession and shot game in Friday's matchup, outshooting the Admirals 34 to 21, Henderson was shut out for the second time in as many games. The team looks to channel that frustration into tonight's results.

"It's a results business," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Friday's game. "We can be happy with our structure, we can be happy with things we've done, but we have to find a way to score a goal."

"Ultimately we've got to find a way to put the puck in the net," added forward Mason Morelli. "So hopefully we can figure that out tomorrow."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo tallied two points (0G, 2A) in Friday's game against the Silver Knights. With 19 points (5G, 14A) in 27 games played, he leads all Admirals defenseman in scoring.

Forward Liam Foudy also notched a two-point night (1G, 1A) in Friday's game, including the game-winning goal. After an October trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Nashville Predators, he scored 3 points (0G, 3A) in 12 games with Milwaukee's NHL affiliate. He finished the 2022-23 season with 14 points (7G, 7A) in 62 games played with the Blue Jackets and 19 points (7G, 12A) in 29 games played with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

