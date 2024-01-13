T-Birds' North Division Win Streak Ends in Utica

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







UTICA, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-13-3-2) saw their five-game win streak against North Division opponents come to an end on Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Utica Comets (12-13-3-3) at Adirondack Bank Center.

The T-Birds quieted the notoriously noisy "Aud" just 49 seconds into the first period. In his first shift back with the T-Birds since being returned from St. Louis, Jakub Vrana gathered in a puck near the top of the right circle and whipped a pass toward the crease. Nikita Alexandrov deflected the first attempt off the pads of Utica goalie Isaac Poulter, but Alexandrov jammed his own rebound into the twine, giving Springfield a 1-0 lead for a second straight night.

After shutting out the Comets on Nov. 24, Vadim Zherenko had tougher sledding in the first period on this night, as the Comets evened the score, 1-1, at 9:50 on a well-placed wrister from Filip Engaras under the crossbar.

With time winding down, Comet defenseman Michael Vukojevic crept up into the high slot and was given room to slap one along the ice past Zherenko at 17:51 to give Utica a 2-1 advantage.

With less than a minute to play in the period, the Comets added insurance after a lengthy stretch of zone pressure. It culminated in a funky goal at the 19:29 mark. Ryan Schmelzer arrived for a one-timer from the high slot. The Comets captain muffed the shot, as it badly missed wide of the goal, but glanced off a defender and careened behind Zherenko to give Utica a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

Things took another turn in Utica's favor when Chase Stillman drew a penalty shot when he was hooked on a breakaway chance just 1:21 into the second period. The rookie winger made no mistake from there, as he bested Zherenko with a backhand-to-forehand deke, giving the Comets a 4-1 advantage.

Springfield stopped the four-goal run at 9:25 shortly after the first of three power-play chances that eluded the visitors. After winning puck control in the left corner, Alexandrov saucered a pass into the middle of the ice for Will Bitten. Bitten's backhander caromed off Poulter's chest and, in turn, found Zach Bolduc, who one-timed the rebound through the Comets goalie to cut the Utica lead down to 4-2, a score that stood to the end of the period.

Dylan Coghlan made things even more interesting when he one-timed his league-leading 11th goal from the blue line at 7:13 of the final period to cut the deficit down to 4-3. However, this time around, the T-Birds ran out of comeback magic. Graeme Clarke scored a momentum-killing goal at 10:02, using a screen to beat Zherenko over the glove from the left-wing circle.

Springfield's power play scuffled on the evening against the AHL's top PK unit, going 0-for-4 and leaving another chance on the table in the final period while trailing 5-3. In the end, the T-Birds ran out of time in this comeback try, and Justin Dowling rounded out the scoring with a tally into an empty net in the final minute.

Utica's win was the first by a North Division team in six tries against the T-Birds this season. The T-Birds return home on Monday afternoon for a 3:05 p.m. matinee matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the MassMutual Center.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds hockey action throughout the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.