Chicago Stymies Texas in Series Opener

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-1 loss to open a two-game series against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

A crowd of 6,778 fans filed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday, marking the Stars' fifth sellout of the sea--son.--

Chicago struck first 6:48 into the opening period when Ronan Seely crossed up Matt Murray to score on a shot tossed on net from the neutral zone. The Wolves carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Following a scoreless second period, the third period saw the Wolves grab a 2-0 lead with 1:33 elapsed after Chris Terry redirected a shot from Domenick Fensore past Murray. Texas closed the gap to 2-1 at 3:53 when Curtis McKenzie crashed the net and jammed a pass from Mavrik Bourque behind Adam Scheel on a power play. However, the Stars' comeback effort was cut short when Rocco Grimaldi potted an empty-net goal with 1:17 left in regulation to seal a 3-1 victory for Chicago.

Earning the win in goal, Scheel turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced to improve to 5-7-3 on the season. Murray came down with the loss for Texas and now stands at 8-5-1 after making 22 saves on 24 shots.

The two-game series finale between the Stars and Wolves begins Sunday with a 5:00 p.m. face-off on Renaissance Faire Night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.