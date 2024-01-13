Chicago Stymies Texas in Series Opener
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-1 loss to open a two-game series against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.
A crowd of 6,778 fans filed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday, marking the Stars' fifth sellout of the sea--son.--
Chicago struck first 6:48 into the opening period when Ronan Seely crossed up Matt Murray to score on a shot tossed on net from the neutral zone. The Wolves carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Following a scoreless second period, the third period saw the Wolves grab a 2-0 lead with 1:33 elapsed after Chris Terry redirected a shot from Domenick Fensore past Murray. Texas closed the gap to 2-1 at 3:53 when Curtis McKenzie crashed the net and jammed a pass from Mavrik Bourque behind Adam Scheel on a power play. However, the Stars' comeback effort was cut short when Rocco Grimaldi potted an empty-net goal with 1:17 left in regulation to seal a 3-1 victory for Chicago.
Earning the win in goal, Scheel turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced to improve to 5-7-3 on the season. Murray came down with the loss for Texas and now stands at 8-5-1 after making 22 saves on 24 shots.
The two-game series finale between the Stars and Wolves begins Sunday with a 5:00 p.m. face-off on Renaissance Faire Night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
