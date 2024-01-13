Silver Knights Defeated by Admirals, 2-0, in First of Two-Game Series
January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights came up short, 2-0, in their first of a two-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals.
The first period of the game remained scoreless for both teams on the ice.
Foudy's goal late in the second period put the Admirals on the board first. Gross then doubled Milwaukee's lead with a power play goal at 1:01 in the third period.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice Saturday, January 13th at 3 p.m. PT. They will face off against the Milwaukee Admirals again for the second half of their back-to-back.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024
- Gulls Win, 3-2, In Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Stezka's Second Shutout Holds off Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- THE FIREBIRDS PARTNER WITH COACHELLA VALLEYÂ PRIDE HOCKEY FOR SECOND ANNUAL TOURNAMENT - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Blank Opponent 4-0 Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bankier Scores Twice for Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Defeat at San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Defeated by Admirals, 2-0, in First of Two-Game Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Edge Barracuda, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 4-0 Against The Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Top Wranglers To Earn 20th Win - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeated by Admirals, 2-0, in First of Two-Game Series
- Morning Skate Report: January 12, 2024
- Savvy Resurgence: Isaiah Saville's Return to the Ice
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight
- Silver Knights Drop 1-0 Contest to Wranglers in Shootout