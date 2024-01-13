Silver Knights Defeated by Admirals, 2-0, in First of Two-Game Series

The Henderson Silver Knights came up short, 2-0, in their first of a two-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The first period of the game remained scoreless for both teams on the ice.

Foudy's goal late in the second period put the Admirals on the board first. Gross then doubled Milwaukee's lead with a power play goal at 1:01 in the third period.

The Silver Knights will return to the ice Saturday, January 13th at 3 p.m. PT. They will face off against the Milwaukee Admirals again for the second half of their back-to-back.

