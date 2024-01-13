Brandon Scanlin's First Career Overtime Goal Powers Wolf Pack Past Bruins 3-2

January 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack welcomed the Providence Bruins to the XL Center for the fifth of ten meetings this season on Saturday night. In a gritty affair that saw Providence hold the lead on two separate occasions, the Pack would battle back to prevail in an exhilarating 3-2 overtime victory.

Brandon Scanlin recorded the game-winning goal just 1:44 into the overtime period, corralling a puck that bounced off of the back wall before stuffing it by the pad of Kyle Keyser to secure the 3-2 win. Scanlin's tally is his sixth of the season and third goal in as many games.

A penalty-ridden first period saw powerplay opportunities for both sides, with Dylan Garand and Keyser being tested with some close chances in tight. Turner Elson went off for hooking at 15:18, giving Providence their third powerplay of the period.

It would be Jayson Megna converting on a short side shot that snuck by Garand 25 seconds into the powerplay, with Providence taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Hartford saw a plethora of high-danger opportunities in the first half of the middle stanza, including hitting three posts. The Pack capitalized on the momentum swing on their fifth powerplay of the evening as Karl Henriksson netted his sixth tally of the season off of a rebound attempt that beat Keyser top right, tying the game at one apiece.

Providence quickly responded on the following shift, as defenseman Alec Regula found space up the middle of the ice to slip a shot under the blocker of Garand, swiftly regaining a 2-1 lead just 28 seconds after the Henriksson tally.

The Pack was put on the kill for the fourth time at 15:45, forcing a big kill to keep the game within reach. A strong effort quarterbacked by some big saves from Garand helped Hartford get the needed kill, as the Wolf Pack entered the second intermission down one.

Brennan Othmann went off for holding 3:45 into the third period. A strong kill by the Pack was capped off by a valiant solo effort from Bobby Trivigno, who capitalized on a defensive miscue to get two close chances on Keyser.

The teams exchanged chances in the ensuing minutes, as Garand continued to stand tall as Providence piled on shots. A string of shifts in which Hartford controlled offensive zone possession led to Mac Hollowell ripping home the game-tying goal at 10:42.

Brett Berard hit Hollowell at the point, who threaded a shot through a few bodies to beat Keyser down low, making it a 2-2 game.

Two late penalties from both sides eventually led to Providence getting a brief segment of powerplay time, but they could not play the role of heartbreaker as the game went to overtime.

Brandon Scanlin's game-winner came off the rush, as a shot from Berard trickled behind the net before Scanlin picked up the loose change and secured the win for the Wolf Pack. Berard picked up his second assist of the night on the play.

The Wolf Pack play host to the Hershey Bears next Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m., with the pregame show beginning on AHLTV and Mixlr at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available on www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.