Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m.

SAN JOSE (11-17-5, 27pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (14-10-3, 31pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors are unbeaten in eight games as they host Condors Fighting Cancer Night at 7 p.m.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

TICKETS: The fun starts at $15. Click here for tickets.

PROMOTION: Condors Fighting Cancer Night presented by Eyewitness News, 98.5 The Fox, and Dignity Health. The team will wear specialty white and lavender jerseys with five live jersey auctions post-game to benefit five local pediatric cancer warriors. To bid on any of the other jerseys online, click here.

GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE: The Golden Ticket raffle is ongoing for the #11 James Hamblin Condors Fighting Cancer jersey. Only a few tickets remain of the 100 sold for $30 each. There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased and you do not need to be present at tomorrow's game to win. Click here to purchase your raffle tickets.

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors are unbeaten in eight games (6-0-2), collecting 14 of a possible 16 points.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield returned after a nine-day layoff and secured a 3-2 win in San Jose last night. Dylan Holloway, in his first action since November 13, scored the eventual game-winning power play goal in the third period. He paced all skaters with seven shots.

GREASY GLEAS

Ben Gleason gave the Condors the lead for good in the third period last night, the second straight game in San Jose that he has done that. He has six goals on the season and 13 points in 17 games, with four goals coming in the last three games.

99 PROBLEMS BUT GAMES AIN'T ONE

There are 99 days left in the season and the Condors will play a league-high 45 games over that stretch, which concludes on Saturday, April 20.

O-ROD CLOSES DOOR

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 36 of 38 shots last night and is fourth in the AHL in save percentage. He is on a personal seven-game unbeaten run at 5-0-2. Expected starter tonight, Jack Campbell, stopped 31 of 33 in his last start in a 4-2 win over the Barracuda.

FRYING THE FISH

It has been a series historically dominated by the Condors, who are 24-14-1 in their last 39 against the Barracuda.

LOCK IT DOWN

The Condors have allowed two or fewer goals in four of their last six outings.

POWERED UP

Now 15th in the AHL, the Condors power play has come to life of late with six tallies on its last 18 opportunities.

THAT'S WHAT IT SAID IN THE PROGRAM, JIM

Seth Griffith had two points (1g-1a) last night and is one point from tying Currie for the team's AHL scoring lead with 188 points.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 12-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill is up to 15th in the league at 82.1% and has killed off 28 of 31 power plays since December 16. The team scored its first shorthanded goal of the season last night as well.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Barracuda have dropped four straight (0-3-1). Ethan Cardwell hit double figures in goals with his 10th last night.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to the Rockies for a Tuesday-Wednesday set with the Colorado Eagles. Catch all the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV.com.

