Reign Top Wranglers To Earn 20th Win

Akil Thomas scored twice and Jacob Ingham stopped 36 of 37 shots to give the Ontario Reign (20-11-3-1) their 20th win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Wranglers (22-10-3-0) on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The win gave Ontario a split of their series in Calgary and improved their record against the first-place Wranglers to 2-1-1 in four contests this season. Ontario also won the special teams battle for the second consecutive evening, going 1-for-3 on the man-advantage while discarding all six of Calgary's power play opportunities.

Date: January 12, 2024

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 1 0 2 CGY 1 0 0 1

Shots PP ONT 24 1/3 CGY 37 0/6

Three Stars -

1. Akil Thomas (ONT)

2. Jacob Ingham (ONT)

3. Clark Bishop (CGY)

W: Jacob Ingham

L: Dustin Wolf

