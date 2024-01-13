Wolf Pack Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to PTO, Release Defenseman Grant Gabriele

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Blade Jenkins to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

In addition, the club has released defenseman Grant Gabriele from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the club. Gabriele will return to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Jenkins, 23, has appeared in 33 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers this season, scoring 28 points (9 g, 19 a). He currently leads the Railers in assists and is second on the team in points.

The native of Jackson, MI, split the 2022-23 season between the Railers and the Bridgeport Islanders. In the AHL with the Islanders, Jenkins recorded three points (1 g, 2 a) in 26 games played. With the Railers, Jenkins registered 23 points (8 g, 15 a) in 21 games.

Jenkins has appeared in 89 career AHL contests, all with Bridgeport, scoring 20 points (10 g, 10 a). He's recorded 51 points (17 g, 34 a) in 54 career ECHL games with the Railers.

He was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Jenkins will join the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #60.

Gabriele, 26, joined the Wolf Pack on a PTO on November 16th, 2023. He appeared in four games with the club, including Friday night's 4-1 defeat against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

