Wolves Open Trip With 3-1 Win Over Stars

The Chicago Wolves opened a five-game road trip with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Saturday night at Texas.

Ronan Seeley, Chris Terry and Rocco Grimaldi scored and Adam Scheel was stellar in goal to help the Wolves defeat the Stars for the third consecutive meeting between the teams.

The Wolves opened the scoring when Seeley notched his first goal of the season in the first period. The defenseman caught Stars goaltender Matt Murray napping with a shot from outside the blue line that sailed past the netminder to the glove side. Josh Melnick and Griffin Mendel earned assists on the score.

After neither team found the back of the net in the second, the Wolves made it 2-0 early in the third on Terry's goal. The veteran forward took a feed from Domenick Fensore, stepped into a one-timer from just inside the blue line and wired a shot past Murray to the stick side. Fensore and Max Comtois were awarded assists on Terry's 13th goal of the season.

A short time later, Texas cut the deficit to 2-1 on Curtis McKenzie's power-play goal.

Late in the third, Grimaldi fired the puck into an empty net for his 20th goal of the season and a 3-1 Wolves lead.

Scheel (22 saves) took it from there to earn the victory in goal while Murray (22 saves) suffered the loss for the Stars.

The Wolves improved to 11-16-3-2 on the season while Texas dropped to 19-10-2-1.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Texas to face the Stars on Sunday (5 p.m.).

