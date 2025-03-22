Moose Downed In Overtime By Canucks

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (22-34-2-3) fell 5-4 in overtime to the Abbotsford Canucks (35-23-2-1) Saturday evening at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Canucks the night prior.

The Canucks got the ball rolling early when Sammy Blais tucked away the opening tally just 3:28 into the contest. Manitoba found a quick reply 1:31 later as Brad Lambert stole the puck and set up Axel Jonsson-Fjällby for an opportunity. Jonsson-Fjällby's attempt didn't go, but Ben King was able to knock the puck out of the air and into the net. Manitoba grabbed the lead on its first power play of the contest, courtesy of a heavy shot from Elias Salomonsson. The lead didn't escape the period with Cole McWard equalizing the game for Abbotsford with 65 seconds left. The game went to the first break tied 2-2 with the Moose firing 18 shots on goal.

Much like the previous night, neither team was able to score in the second period. Manitoba saw three power plays thwarted by the Canucks in the frame. Domenic DiVincentiis made eight saves in the Moose net, while Ty Young stopped nine Manitoba offerings as the game went to the third tied 2-2.

A dust-up at the end of the second period resulted in the third frame starting four skaters per side. The visitors took advantage of the open ice, scoring two goals 43 seconds apart with Blais nabbing his second of the contest and Guillaume Brisebois following moments later. Not to be outdone, the Moose tied the game 4-4 with tallies just 31 seconds apart as Simon Lundmark finished a nice setup from Tyson Empey off the rush and Mason Shaw buried one seconds into a power play. The scoring stalled from there and overtime was required. Max Sasson took off found the back of the net on an end-to-end rush just 30 seconds into the extra period to capture a 5-4 win for Abbotsford. DiVincentiis made 27 saves for the Moose while Young turned away 29 for the Canucks to secure the win.

Moose defenceman Elias Salomonsson (click for full interview)

"I think we battled hard and maybe we deserved more, but we made some mistakes. It was strong to battle in that third period, to come back and get one point. "

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1A) has points in three straight games (2G, 2A).

Ben King (1G, 1A) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 2A).

Mason Shaw (1G) has 12 points (5G, 7A) over his past 12 games.

The Moose head back on the road for a Tuesday night matchup with the Admirals in Milwaukee. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

