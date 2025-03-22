Crunch Downed by Amerks, 4-1

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Rochester Americans' Erik Brännström and Syracuse Crunch's Conor Sheary on the ice

(Syracuse Crunch) Rochester Americans' Erik Brännström and Syracuse Crunch's Conor Sheary on the ice(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak and moves the team to 28-20-8-4 on the season. The Crunch are now 4-4-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped 29-of-33 shots in his first start for the Crunch. Felix Sandstrom turned aside 16-of-17 as he earned the win in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while Rochester went 2-for-7.

The Amerks struck first with a power-play goal late in the opening frame. Mason Jobst was positioned in the slot to tipped in a long right-point shot from Zachary Metsa.

Rochester doubled their lead with a shorthanded goal halfway through the second period. Noah Ostlund skated the puck through the neutral zone and over the blue line before cutting across the slot and firing in a wrister from the left circle.

Tristan Allard got the Crunch on the board with their lone goal five minutes into the third period. Conor Geekie carried the puck into the zone and dropped a pass for Allard to grab and scoreas he followed behind the rush. Ostlund added two more in the final frame to complete a hat trick and give Rochester the win. He sent in a shot from right face off dot at the 11:27 mark, then seven minutes later ripped a slap shot from the top of the right circle while on the man-advantage.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they host the Utica Comets.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Ryan Fanti made his first Crunch start tonight.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.