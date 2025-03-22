Jones Scores Twice, Madden Nets First with Wild in 4-2 Iowa Win

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Ben Jones scored twice and Tyler Madden picked up his first goal with the Iowa Wild in a 4-2 win over the Ontario Reign at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Samuel Hlavaj turned aside 33-of-35 shots to earn the victory in net.

Charles Hudon jumped on a turnover and found Martin Chromiak in front for the opening goal to put Ontario ahead 1-0 just 59 seconds into the game.

Jones responded with a breakaway finish to the blocker side of Pheonix Copley at 11:30 to tie the game.

Travis Boyd gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with 1:33 remaining in the first period. After Graeme Clarke and Hunter Haight sprung Boyd down the left wing, he powered to his forehand before stopping and lifting a backhand past Copley.

Iowa and Ontario posted 12 shots apiece in the opening frame.

Jones extended Iowa's lead to two goals at 1:49 of the second period when he collected a pass from Madden behind the net and jammed a wraparound effort off the stick of Copley and into the back of the net.

Glenn Gawdin tipped a point shot by Jack Millar through Hlavaj at 4:54 to make the score 3-2.

Madden's first goal in a Wild uniform came on the power play at 18:43. Michael Milne tipped David Jiricek's point shot on net and Madden deposited a diving forehand shot into the open cage.

The Reign outshot the Wild 26-24 through 40 minutes.

Hlavaj turned aside all nine Ontario shots in the third period to finish off the win.

The Reign outshot the Wild 35-32. Iowa finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off one Ontario power play.

Iowa and Ontario complete a weekend series on Sunday, Mar. 23 at 3 p.m. on Pucks 'N' Paws Day, presented by Dog Training Elite.

