Hagg's Two Goal Game Lifts Silver Knights over Gulls, 4-2
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 4-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday afternoon. Robert Hägg scored two goals, including the game-winner, against his former team.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Matyas Sapovaliv gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal midway through the first period. Jakub Demek and Lukas Cormier both assisted on the goal, Sapovaliv's 10th of the season.
Twarynski tied the game at one with a power-play goal for San Diego just 25 seconds into the second.
Hägg put the Silver Knights back in front at 5:21 in the middle frame, with Cormier earning his second point of the night on the play. Joe Fleming also assisted on the goal.
The Gulls made it a 2-2 game with a goal from Sidorov just over halfway through the period.
Hägg broke the tie again with his second goal of the game, a power-play tally just over three minutes into the third. Jakub Brabenec and Kai Uchacz both assisted on the goal.
Demek also cashed in on the power play late in the period for his second point of the game and second goal of the year. Tanner Laczynski had the primary assist on the play, bringing him to four points in his last five games. Braeden Bowman also earned an assist on the goal, bringing him to 33 points on the season, 16th most among all AHL rookies.
Goaltender Akira Schmid stopped all shots he faced in the third to secure a 4-2 win for the Silver Knights.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Mar 28 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets
Saturday, Mar 29 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets
Friday, Apr 4 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum on Friday, March 28, where they'll face off against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Take down Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gulls Fall at Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Hagg's Two Goal Game Lifts Silver Knights over Gulls, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sens Fall to Marlies 4-2 in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Fall in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Shut out 6-0 by Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Dominate Firebirds in 3-1 Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bruins, Game #63 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- G Talyn Boyko and D Ryan Siedem Report to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins' Poulin, Wolves' Turcotte Each Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Welcome Admirals to Town for Rare Visit - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #60 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (29-25-3-2) at Colorado Eagles (35-16-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Capture Weekend Sweep in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Clips Phantoms 3-0 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Hagg's Two Goal Game Lifts Silver Knights over Gulls, 4-2
- Silver Knights Blanked by Gulls, 4-0, in First Game of Series
- Knights Defeat Firebirds, Pick up 5 of 6 Points on California Road Trip
- Made It a Little Sweeter: Ben Hemmerling's AHL Debut
- LosVGK Announces Schedule, Fan Activations for 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson