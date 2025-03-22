Hagg's Two Goal Game Lifts Silver Knights over Gulls, 4-2

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 4-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday afternoon. Robert Hägg scored two goals, including the game-winner, against his former team.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Matyas Sapovaliv gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal midway through the first period. Jakub Demek and Lukas Cormier both assisted on the goal, Sapovaliv's 10th of the season.

Twarynski tied the game at one with a power-play goal for San Diego just 25 seconds into the second.

Hägg put the Silver Knights back in front at 5:21 in the middle frame, with Cormier earning his second point of the night on the play. Joe Fleming also assisted on the goal.

The Gulls made it a 2-2 game with a goal from Sidorov just over halfway through the period.

Hägg broke the tie again with his second goal of the game, a power-play tally just over three minutes into the third. Jakub Brabenec and Kai Uchacz both assisted on the goal.

Demek also cashed in on the power play late in the period for his second point of the game and second goal of the year. Tanner Laczynski had the primary assist on the play, bringing him to four points in his last five games. Braeden Bowman also earned an assist on the goal, bringing him to 33 points on the season, 16th most among all AHL rookies.

Goaltender Akira Schmid stopped all shots he faced in the third to secure a 4-2 win for the Silver Knights.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Mar 28 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets

Saturday, Mar 29 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets

Friday, Apr 4 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum on Friday, March 28, where they'll face off against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.