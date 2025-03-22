Penguins Down Bears in Overtime Thriller, 3-2
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Force was strong with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as they defeated the Hershey Bears in overtime, 3-2, in Saturday's STAR WARS Night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's (34-18-7-1) received a pair of strikes by rookie Atley Calvert during regulation, then was propelled to victory with Avery Hayes' overtime heroics.
At the end of a fast-paced, physical, and tightly contested game, Hayes finished off a slick pass from Sebastian Aho, sliding the puck past the far pad of Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard two minutes into OT.
Sergei Murashov improved to 10-0-0 with tonight's victory, eclipsing Matt Murray for the longest winning streak by a rookie in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton franchise history.
A sprint of a first period concluded with Hershey in a 1-0 lead after opening the scoring on a late, power-play by Mike Vecchione.
Calvert tied the game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3:49 into the second stanza. Calvert shoveled a loose puck past Shepard. Calvert struck again, burying a pristine pass from Zach Gallant with a backhand deke seven minutes into the third period for a 2-1 Penguins lead.
After a four-minute penalty kill, the Bears pulled Shepard for an extra attacker. With 91 seconds remaining in regulation, Vecchione tallied his second goal of the evening to force overtime.
The Penguins and Bears skated up and down during the extra frame, but Hayes put an end to the frenzy with his 19th goal of the season.
Murashov made 24 saves in the win, while Shepard turned aside 28 shots for Hershey.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 23, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Game time between the Penguins and Islanders is slated for 3:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.
The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday, Mar. 26 to wrap up their season series with the Hartford Wolf Pack. The midweek matchup will drop the puck at 7:05 p.m.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Jones Scores Twice, Madden Nets First with Wild in 4-2 Iowa Win - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Come Back to Strike Comets in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Falls 9-7 to Baltimore in Final Road Game of the Season - Utica Comets
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Poitras Puts P-Bruins Past Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Admirals' Magic Number Goes to One - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Checkers - Utica Comets
- Bears Get Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Down Bears in Overtime Thriller, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Take down Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gulls Fall at Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Hagg's Two Goal Game Lifts Silver Knights over Gulls, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sens Fall to Marlies 4-2 in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Fall in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Shut out 6-0 by Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Dominate Firebirds in 3-1 Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bruins, Game #63 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- G Talyn Boyko and D Ryan Siedem Report to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins' Poulin, Wolves' Turcotte Each Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Welcome Admirals to Town for Rare Visit - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #60 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (29-25-3-2) at Colorado Eagles (35-16-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Capture Weekend Sweep in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Clips Phantoms 3-0 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.