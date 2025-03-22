Griffins Fight to the Finish in Weekend Series Finale
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins' comeback attempt fell short, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
The Griffins trailed 2-0 until a third-period power-play tally from Amadeus Lombardi gave them their lone goal of the outing with assists from Shai Buium and Sheldon Dries. Netminder Jan Bednar made his second start for Grand Rapids, saving 27 shots. Through his first seven periods in the AHL, Bednar holds a 1.30 goals-against average alongside a .944 save percentage.
The first period finished scoreless and the IceHogs struck first just 2:15 into the second frame when Paul Ludwinski scored off a rebound. The Griffins went on a power play at 4:40, looking to even the tallies at one. However, 47 seconds into the man advantage, Samuel Savoie stole the puck and sped past the Grand Rapids defense before going forehand to backhand for the short-handed goal.
Only 4:43 into the third period, Josiah Didier took exception to a cross-check and battled it out on the ice with Nolan Allan. The hit earned Grand Rapids a power-play chance and the brawl seemed to ignite the Griffins' momentum. Off the opening draw in the Rockford zone, Buium dished the puck to Lombardi and he buried a wrist shot above the left circle to make the score 2-1 with 15:10 left.
Grand Rapids remained on the offensive, attempting to knot the game at two in the final minutes. As time trickled down, the Griffins pulled Bednar with 1:55 left. Grand Rapids continued to hold the puck in the Rockford zone, sending multiple attempts toward the goalmouth, but the IceHogs kept the disc out of the net and the Griffins fell 2-1.
Notes
The Griffins' power play finished a combined 40% (4-for-10) in three straight games against Rockford.
Box Score
Rockford 0 2 0 - 2
Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Allan Rfd (holding), 3:42; Doucet Gr (slashing), 7:00.
2nd Period-1, Rockford, Ludwinski 5 (Luypen, Pietroniro), 2:15. 2, Rockford, Savoie 7 (Fitzgerald), 5:27 (SH). Penalties-Sanford Rfd (tripping), 4:40; Lombardi Gr (cross-checking), 10:33; Seger Gr (tripping), 18:42.
3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 13 (Buium, Dries), 4:50 (PP). Penalties-Lombardi Gr (tripping), 2:02; Allan Rfd (cross-checking, fighting), 4:43; Didier Gr (fighting), 4:43; Fitzgerald Rfd (high-sticking), 7:02.
Shots on Goal-Rockford 9-10-10-29. Grand Rapids 8-8-11-27.
Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 0 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.
Goalies-Rockford, Commesso 14-13-3 (27 shots-26 saves). Grand Rapids, Bednar 1-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves).
A-7,715
Three Stars
1. RFD Savoie (short-handed game-winner); 2. RFD Commesso (W, 26 saves); 3. GR Lombardi (power-play goal)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 32-24-4-2 (70 pts.) / Wed., March 26 vs. Texas 7 p.m.
Rockford: 27-27-6-1 (61 pts.) / Tue., March 25 vs. Chicago 7 p.m. CDT
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Eagles Country Raises $147,849 for Mellon Family, as Colorado Dominates Roadrunners, 6-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Fight to the Finish in Weekend Series Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Downed By Wild - Ontario Reign
- Moose Downed In Overtime By Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- AubÉ-Kubel Strikes in Overtime as Wolf Pack Down Adirmals 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ostlund's Hat Trick Powers Amerks Past Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Rockford Completes Weekend Sweep in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Sweep the Season Series Over the Manitoba Moose in a Thrilling 5-4 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Jones Scores Twice, Madden Nets First with Wild in 4-2 Iowa Win - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Come Back to Strike Comets in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Falls 9-7 to Baltimore in Final Road Game of the Season - Utica Comets
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Poitras Puts P-Bruins Past Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Admirals' Magic Number Goes to One - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Checkers - Utica Comets
- Bears Get Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Down Bears in Overtime Thriller, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Take down Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gulls Fall at Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Hagg's Two Goal Game Lifts Silver Knights over Gulls, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sens Fall to Marlies 4-2 in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Fall in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Shut out 6-0 by Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Dominate Firebirds in 3-1 Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bruins, Game #63 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- G Talyn Boyko and D Ryan Siedem Report to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins' Poulin, Wolves' Turcotte Each Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Welcome Admirals to Town for Rare Visit - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #60 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (29-25-3-2) at Colorado Eagles (35-16-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Capture Weekend Sweep in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Clips Phantoms 3-0 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.