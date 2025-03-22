IceHogs Look to Capture Weekend Sweep in Grand Rapids

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - The Rockford IceHogs will look to complete the weekend sweep against the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 7 p.m. CST. Rockford took a 4-1 win over the Griffins last night to begin the weekend set.

About Last Night:

The IceHogs snapped their three-game skid with an impressive showing against the Griffins. Last night's win also ended Rockford's four-game losing streak to Grand Rapids. Gerry Mayhew opened the scoring in the opening period after a great pass from Kevin Korchinski. Rockford struck for three goals in the middle period with goals from Jackson Cates, Andreas Athanasiou and Zach Sanford. Grand Rapids would cut into the lead in the third but could not solve Drew Commesso as Rockford would take the 4-1 victory.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 26-27-5-1, 58 points (5th Central Division)

Grand Rapids - 32-23-4-2, 70 points (3rd Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Drew Slams The Door:

Rockford got yet another stellar performance from their young netminder Drew Commesso. The 22-year-old made 24 saves en-route to the 4-1 victory. The victory is the 13th of the season for Commesso who has a 5-1-1 record in his last seven starts. The IceHogs defended well in front of their goalie as they allowed 25 shots, the fewest Commesso has faced since 3/7 against Iowa.

Vs The Griffins:

Rockford snapped their four-game skid to the Griffins last night with the 4-1 victory. Rockford now trails the season series 3-4 with five games remaining against the Griffins. Athanasiou picked up his third goal in three meetings with his former team, giving Rockford a three-goal advantage in the middle period. The former Griffin now has points in his last seven games. The IceHogs will look for their third win at Van Andel Arena tonight at 7 p.m. CST.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 1-4

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.