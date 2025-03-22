Eagles Country Raises $147,849 for Mellon Family, as Colorado Dominates Roadrunners, 6-2

LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles annual "Pot of Gold" fundraiser saw the team's fans and corporate partners help to raise $147,849 for nine-year-old Josh Mellon of Timnath, who suffers from childhood-onset dystonia. The Eagles treated the home fans to a 6-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners, with forwards Jason Polin and Chris Wagner each netting a pair of goals. Colorado goaltender Trent Miner earned the win in net, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced.

After successfully killing off the game's first power play, the Eagles would generate the game's first goal, as Polin belted home a shot from the low slot, putting Colorado up 1-0 at the 12:06 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow just 1:14 later when forward Jayson Megna fielded a pass at the side of the crease and fed it past goalie Matthew Villalta, giving the Eagles a 2-0 advantage.

Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would strike again, as Polin snagged a cross-slot pass and lit the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles up 3-0 at the 5:57 mark of the middle frame.

A Tucson power-play would turn sideways, as Wagner buried a shorthanded goal from the left-wing circle, extending his point streak to 11 games and giving Colorado a 4-0 lead with 8:06 left to play in the second stanza. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Roadrunners 12-11 in the period and carried a 4-0 advantage into the second intermission.

A mishandled puck behind the Tucson net would land on the tape of forward Tye Felhaber at the bottom of the left-wing circle, where he would fire a shot into the back of the net and put Colorado up 5-0 just 1:10 into the third period.

The Roadrunners would finally answer back when forward Kalier Yamamoto lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, trimming the deficit to 5-1 at the 2:02 mark of the final frame.

A power play would allow the Eagles to add one more to the scoresheet, as Wagner camped out at the top of the crease before steering a centering feed past Villalta, expanding Colorado's advantage to 6-1 with 13:07 left to play. The goal would also signal the end of the night for Villalta, as he would give way to Dylan Wells in net for the duration.

Tucson would generate a late goal when a power play set up forward Austin Poganski to deflect a shot from the point past Miner, cutting the Eagles lead to 6-2 at the 17:30 mark.

Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 36 shots. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

