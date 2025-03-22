Rockford Completes Weekend Sweep in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI. - The Rockford IceHogs gutted out a 2-1 win against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night inside Van Andel Arena. Drew Commesso earned his second win on the weekend in GR to complete the weekend sweep.

In the 1st period, both teams drew a penalty each, but failed to score on the ensuing power plays.

The Hogs opened the scoring for the second-straight night on a great sequence from the checking line. Jalen Luypen shot the puck for a rebound off the pad of Jan Bednar where it kicked right out for Paul Ludwinski to bang home.

Later in the 2nd period and while shorthanded, Cavan Fitzgerald sprung Samuel Savoie who sped into the offensive zone and deked to his backhand for the 2-0 finish.

Early in the final frame, Grand Rapids got onto the man-advantage and converted just seconds into it. Amadeus Lombardi wired in a PPG from the far wing to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The IceHogs hung strong down the stretch with Commesso turning aside ten Griffins shots, including three with the GR net empty.

