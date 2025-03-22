Reign Downed By Wild

Two goals by Ben Jones sent the Iowa Wild (22-32-4-1) past the Ontario Reign (35-21-3-1) in the first of a two-game series between the two teams on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Martin Chromiak and Glenn Gawdin each found the back of the net for Ontario in a losing effort, with Gawdin's goal serving as his 50th point of the 2024-25 season.

Date: March 22, 2025

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 1 0 2 IA 2 2 0 4

Shots PP ONT 35 0/1 IA 32 1/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Ben Jones (IA)

2. Tyler Madden (IA)

3. Travis Boyd (IA)

W: Samuel Hlavaj

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Sunday, March 23 at Iowa Wild | 1:00 PM PST | Wells Fargo Arena

