Reign Downed By Wild
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Two goals by Ben Jones sent the Iowa Wild (22-32-4-1) past the Ontario Reign (35-21-3-1) in the first of a two-game series between the two teams on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Martin Chromiak and Glenn Gawdin each found the back of the net for Ontario in a losing effort, with Gawdin's goal serving as his 50th point of the 2024-25 season.
Date: March 22, 2025
Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 1 0 2 IA 2 2 0 4
Shots PP ONT 35 0/1 IA 32 1/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Ben Jones (IA)
2. Tyler Madden (IA)
3. Travis Boyd (IA)
W: Samuel Hlavaj
L: Pheonix Copley
Next Game: Sunday, March 23 at Iowa Wild | 1:00 PM PST | Wells Fargo Arena
