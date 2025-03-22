Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (13-40-4-3) host the Springfield Thunderbirds (30-25-2-4) for the final time this season, kicking off a three-game homestand at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is slated for 5 p.m. The Islanders return home tonight following a three-game Canadian road trip, in which the club went 1-2-0-0 against Laval and Belleville last week. Chris Terry and Brian Pinho each recorded three points in a 5-2 win against the Rocket on Wednesday, Mar. 12, but the offense dried up in a pair of 6-1 losses to the Senators last weekend. Tyce Thompson scored Bridgeport's lone goal in its most recent game last Saturday, while rookie defenseman Cam McDonald logged his first AHL point with an assist.

ISLANDERS VS. THUNDERBIRDS

Tonight's game marks the last of 10 meetings between the Islanders and T-Birds this season, and the fifth of five in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 3-4-2-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate and is winless in those games at home (0-3-0-1). Liam Foudy leads all players in the series with seven goals, including one in their last head-to-head meeting on Mar. 9 at Total Mortgage Arena. Springfield bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Islanders, 5-2, that afternoon.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds have lost five straight games (all in regulation) and have fallen back to sixth place in the Atlantic Division, but still hold a seven-point cushion over Hartford for a final playoff spot. Springfield has allowed at least four goals in each of those games and has been outscored 29-11 over that span. Last night, Nikita Alexandrov scored his 18th goal of the season and Matthew Peca recorded his team-leading 55th point with an assist, but it wasn't enough in a 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at home. Peca ranks fifth in the AHL's scoring race (55 points), shares fourth in goals (27), is second in shooting percentage (26.7%), and leads the league in game-winning goals (8). Goaltender Colten Ellis, who made 34 saves on 37 shots last night, ranks third among all AHL netminders in both saves (1,057) and save percentage (0.920) through 36 appearances.

SACRED HEART'S DORRINGTON SIGNS ATO

The Bridgeport Islanders announced Thursday that the club has signed Max Dorrington to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). The 23-year-old forward completed his fifth and final collegiate season earlier this month, setting career highs in goals (12), assists (10), points (22) and games played (38) with Sacred Heart University. He ranked fifth on the Pioneers in scoring and was tied for fourth in goals. A native of North Reading, Mass., Dorrington spent each of the previous four seasons with St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., recording 34 points (17g, 17a) in 117 games.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS SIGN VEREMYEV

The New York Islanders announced Friday that Gleb Veremyev has signed a two-year, entry-level deal beginning next season. The Sayreville, N.J. native scored 17 points (9g, 8a) in 37 games during his junior season at Colorado College this year. He skated in 88 games over three seasons for the Tigers, totaling 52 points (26g, 26a).

QUICK HITS

Chris Terry has nine points (2g, 7a) in his last seven games... He is third in the AHL's scoring race (57 points), tied for second in assists (39), and tied for third in power-play points (24)... Terry also enters today's game just two points from becoming the 12th player in AHL history to reach 800 career points.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (32-28-8): Last: 4-3 OTW vs. Montreal, Thursday -- Next: Today vs. Calgary, 4 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (29-27-2-4): Last: 5-3 L at Maine, last night -- Next: Today vs. Trois Rivières, 6:05 p.m. ET

