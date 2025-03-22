Monsters Shut out 6-0 by Rocket

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







LAVAL, QC. - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 6-0 on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 29-21-5-5 and in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Rocket scored twice in the opening period as Laurent Dauphin scored at 1:51 and Tyler Wotherspoon at 7:15 to make it a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. Laval added three more goals in the middle frame with Jared Davidson capitalizing at 6:28, Dauphin at 6:47 and Davidson again at 14:33 to send the game into the third with the Rocket up 5-0. Adam Engström added a final Laval tally at 13:14 of the third period to round out the 6-0 win for the Rocket.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 in defeat while Laval's Connor Hughes stopped 11 shots for the win.

The Monsters will continue their road trip by heading to Belleville to take on the Senators at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

LAV 2 3 1 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 11 0/3 2/4 38 min / 7 inf

LAV 29 2/4 3/3 26 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan L 23 6 2-2-0

LAV Hughes W 11 0 15-10-2

Cleveland Record: 29-21-5-5, 5th North Division

Laval Record: 41-16-3-1, 1st North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.