Wolf Pack Welcome Admirals to Town for Rare Visit

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to the XL Center for just the third time in franchise history tonight.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Admirals. The Wolf Pack claimed a 4-2 victory last Saturday night in Wisconsin to open the home-and-home season series.

Jesse Ylonen broke the ice 19:03 into the game, striking while the sides played four-on-four. Dylan Roobroeck struck just 17 seconds into the middle frame, jamming home a loose puck for his 12 th goal of the season to make it 1-1. Roobroeck then gave the Wolf Pack the lead for good at 12:55, tipping his second goal of the night by Magnus Chrona on the power play.

It marked the first power play goal of Roobroeck's career, and his first professional multi-goal outing.

Connor Mackey struck from the slot at 17:00, scoring his sixth goal of the season. That would stand as the eventual game-winning goal. Lucas Edmonds deflected his fifth goal of the season by Chrona 10:28 into the third period, making it 4-1.

Kyle Marino lit the lamp at 17:36 with a backhander from the slot while the Admirals attacked six-on-five, but that was as close as the home side was able to draw things.

Dylan Garand made 25 saves to collect his 17 th victory of the season in net.

Hartford's victory marked the third straight time that the visiting team has claimed victory in the head-to-head series between the foes.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack knocked off the Hershey Bears 4-3 on Friday night at the XL Center.

Hendrix Lapierre opened the scoring 4:39 into the hockey game, striking from the left-wing circle to make it 1-0 Hershey. Noah Laba countered at 8:17, potting his first career professional goal in his AHL debut thanks to a shorthanded breakaway.

Brad Hunt restored the lead at 12:59, however, striking from the left-wing circle. Riley Sutter deflected his fourth goal of the campaign by Garand at 3:33 of the second period, making it 3-1 for the Bears.

The Wolf Pack scored the next three goals, however, picking up two key points. Bryce McConnell-Barker struck from the high-slot at 10:10, then at 17:28 Roobroeck ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Clay Stevenson from just inside the right-wing circle.

Roobroeck potted the game-winning goal 14:34 into the third period, converting a backdoor pass from Blade Jenkins.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Alex Belzile paces the club in points with 52 (16 g, 36 a).

Admirals Outlook:

The Admirals picked up a 4-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds last night at the MassMutual Center.

Grigori Denisenko opened the scoring 4:01 into the hockey game, scoring his eleventh goal of the season. Nikita Alexandrov tied the game 1-1 12:22 into the middle frame, but Ondrej Pavel's marker at 15:12 put the Admirals ahead for good.

Mark Friedman tacked on an insurance marker at 4:05 of the third period, while Joakim Kemell hit the empty net at 18:55 to end the intrigue.

Jake Lucchini leads the Admirals in goals with 17, while Cal O'Reilly paces the club in points with 41 (10 g, 31 a).

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for five straight games. The road trip begins on Wednesday night, as the Wolf Pack visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Apr. 11, when the Providence Bruins come to town! Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

