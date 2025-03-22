Admirals' Magic Number Goes to One

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored the overtime winner to lead the Hartford Wolf Pack to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at XL Center.

The Admirals gained a point in the standings, but did not clinch a playoff spot. The magic number is down to one. Milwaukee is, once again, tied for first place in the Central Division with the Texas Stars. Both teams have 75 points, but Texas has played four fewer games.

Aube-Kubel carried with speed up the middle of the ice to the Admirals zone and fired a shot from the slot that got past Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona for the game-winner at 1:54 of the overtime session.

Chrona finished with 26 saves in the loss.

Hartford goalie Dylan Garand earned the win with 33 saves. The only shot to elude him was with 1:26 remaining in the third period. With Chrona pulled, Milwaukee had a 6-on-5 advantage. Grigori Denisenko caught a pass from Ozzy Wiesblatt in the slot and ripped the puck into the goal past the blocker of Garand to force the overtime session. Wiesblatt and Mark Friedman had the assists.

The first goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Hartford defenseman Brandon Scanlin shot the puck from the right point over the glove of Admirals goalie Chrona at :19 for his seventh goal of the season.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tues., Mar. 25 to host Manitoba.

