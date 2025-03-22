Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Halverson, 28, has played in 34 games for the Crunch this season, posting a 16-9-8 record with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts. Halverson ranks among AHL leaders for shutouts (T-4th) and goals-against average (8th). Halverson also recorded an assist on March 15 versus the Springfield Thunderbirds, his first assist since the 2016-17 season.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound netminder has played a total of 100 career AHL games between the Crunch and Hartford Wolfpack.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and recently signed a two-year NHL contract with the Lightning on February 3, 2025. Halverson made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers on February 17, 2018.

