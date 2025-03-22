Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dalibor Dvorsky from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the Blues listed forward Pavel Buchnevich as day-to-day with an illness.

Dvorsky, 19, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

This season, his first professional campaign in North America, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound forward has dressed in 57 games for the Thunderbirds, sharing third among AHL rookies with 20 goals and ranking fifth with 43 points. He also represented Springfield at the 2025 AHL All-Star Game in February.

In international play, the Zvolen native captained Slovakia at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championships, leading the team with nine points (five goals, four assists) in five tournament games. Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, he spent the majority of 2023-24 season with the OHL's Sudbury Wolves where he tallied 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 regular-season games while earning 2024 OHL First All-Star Team honors.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.