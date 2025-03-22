Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dalibor Dvorsky from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
In addition, the Blues listed forward Pavel Buchnevich as day-to-day with an illness.
Dvorsky, 19, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.
This season, his first professional campaign in North America, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound forward has dressed in 57 games for the Thunderbirds, sharing third among AHL rookies with 20 goals and ranking fifth with 43 points. He also represented Springfield at the 2025 AHL All-Star Game in February.
In international play, the Zvolen native captained Slovakia at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championships, leading the team with nine points (five goals, four assists) in five tournament games. Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, he spent the majority of 2023-24 season with the OHL's Sudbury Wolves where he tallied 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 regular-season games while earning 2024 OHL First All-Star Team honors.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Take down Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gulls Fall at Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Hagg's Two Goal Game Lifts Silver Knights over Gulls, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sens Fall to Marlies 4-2 in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Fall in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Shut out 6-0 by Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Dominate Firebirds in 3-1 Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bruins, Game #63 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- G Talyn Boyko and D Ryan Siedem Report to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins' Poulin, Wolves' Turcotte Each Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Welcome Admirals to Town for Rare Visit - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #60 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (29-25-3-2) at Colorado Eagles (35-16-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Capture Weekend Sweep in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Clips Phantoms 3-0 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds
- T-Birds Fall in Bridgeport
- T-Birds' Offense Unable to Solve Murray & Admirals
- T-Birds Sign D Anthony Kehrer
- Power Play Fueled Comeback Comes up Just Short