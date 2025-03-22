Poitras Puts P-Bruins Past Phantoms

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Allentown, PA - Forward Matthew Poitras scored twice to put the Providence Bruins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 on Saturday night at the PPL Center. Brett Harrison netted the game-winning goal in the final frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Poitras collected a rebound in the low slot and slid the puck under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:47 remaining in the second period. Oliver Wahlstrom and Georgii Merkulov were credited with assists. Max Wanner wristed a shot from the right circle that rebounded out to the slot, where Harrison flicked a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:44 to play in the third frame. Poitras chipped a backhanded shot into the empty net to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 3:10 left in the third period. Chris Ortiz received an assist. Alexis Gendron redirected the puck in the slot under the goaltender's pads, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 1:42 remaining in the third period.

Stats

Poitras has points in eight straight AHL contests with 12 total points in that span. DiPietro stopped 28 of 29 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots. The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The Providence Bruins improve to 35-18-4-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, March 25 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.