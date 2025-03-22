Poitras Puts P-Bruins Past Phantoms
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Allentown, PA - Forward Matthew Poitras scored twice to put the Providence Bruins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 on Saturday night at the PPL Center. Brett Harrison netted the game-winning goal in the final frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.
How It Happened
Poitras collected a rebound in the low slot and slid the puck under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:47 remaining in the second period. Oliver Wahlstrom and Georgii Merkulov were credited with assists. Max Wanner wristed a shot from the right circle that rebounded out to the slot, where Harrison flicked a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:44 to play in the third frame. Poitras chipped a backhanded shot into the empty net to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 3:10 left in the third period. Chris Ortiz received an assist. Alexis Gendron redirected the puck in the slot under the goaltender's pads, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 1:42 remaining in the third period.
Stats
Poitras has points in eight straight AHL contests with 12 total points in that span. DiPietro stopped 28 of 29 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots. The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The Providence Bruins improve to 35-18-4-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, March 25 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
