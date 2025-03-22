Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Gillies, 31, has played in two games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL this season posting a 1-1-0 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. The 6-foot-6, 273-pound netminder has also appeared in 12 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL recording a 3-7-2 record to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and .868 save percentage.

The Concord, New Hampshire native has played in 35 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2023 posting a 8-16-2 record, 3.39 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. He has also played in 184 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins, Utica Comets and Stockton Heat since 2015 earning a 78-71-22 record, 2.94 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Gillies was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

