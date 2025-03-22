Game #60 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (29-25-3-2) at Colorado Eagles (35-16-5-3)

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Time: 6:05 p.m. MST, Blue FCU Arena, Loveland, CO

Referees: #59 Simon Desbiens, #82 Harrison O'Pray

Linespeople: #86 Lucas Bisbee, #51 Joshua Pergande

Supervisor: Pierre Racicot

The Tucson Roadrunners (29-25-3-2) hit the road looking to extend their two-game winning streak as they open a two-game set against the first-place Colorado Eagles (35-16-5-3) in Loveland. The series kicks off on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. MST.

Tucson enters the matchup fresh off back-to-back wins over the San Jose Barracuda, closing out a four-game homestand with a 2-2 record. The Roadrunners have benefited from their first five-day break since early February, giving them both rest and momentum as they look to turn the tide in the season series against Colorado.

The Roadrunners are 1-2-1 against the Eagles this season, splitting their two previous meetings in Loveland last October. Their most recent clash ended in a 3-2 overtime loss in Tucson on Dec. 29. Tucson has struggled offensively in the season series, scoring more than two goals just once in four games, while Colorado has netted at least three goals in three of those contests.

However, Tucson's offense has been heating up as of late, with six goals in each of its last two games- the most the team has scored in consecutive outings this season. The Roadrunners will need that scoring touch to continue as they battle for critical Pacific Division playoff points. The Eagles, who have won five of their last six, sit atop the division with 78 points, while Tucson holds the seventh and final playoff spot with 63- just two points ahead of the eighth-place Bakersfield Condors.

Three Things:

Douglas, McCartney Keep Finding the Net

Roadrunners forwards Curtis Douglas and Ben McCartney enter the weekend series on multi-game scoring streaks.

Douglas is riding a career-high four-game goal streak, tallying five goals over that stretch. In Tucson's 6-5 shootout win over San Jose on Sunday, he became the second Roadrunner this season to score in four consecutive games, joining Cameron Hebig (Jan. 11-20). The game also marked his first career multi-goal performance, as well as a team season-high seven shots- matching Josh Doan's total against Henderson on Feb. 16. It was his second multi-point game of the year and first since Feb. 16 (2A vs. Henderson). With eight goals this season, Douglas has matched the second-highest total of his career and is five away from his career-high of 13, set with the Toronto Marlies in 2021-22. He also needs two points to match last season's 21-point total, his second-highest career mark and his best with Tucson.

McCartney, meanwhile, has scored in back-to-back games, posting three points (2G, 1A) in that span. He has six points in his last six contests (4G, 2A), including three power-play points (1G, 2A), adding a key offensive spark for the Roadrunners.

Agozzino's Hot Streak, Walker's Clutch Play Lift Roadrunners

Alternate captain Andrew Agozzino enters the weekend on a three-game point streak (3G, 3A) and has been a key contributor since returning from injury on Feb. 22, posting 11 points (7G, 4A) in 11 games. In Tucson's 6-3 win over San Jose on March 15, he became just the second Roadrunner this season to record a four-point game (3G, 1A), joining Sammy Walker (2G, 2A at San Jose on Feb. 7). Agozzino also notched the team's second hat trick of the season, and first since Hebig's on Jan. 3 against Texas.

Walker, meanwhile, has been a steady presence since joining Tucson in early February. He is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A) and played a pivotal role in the Roadrunners' comeback victory over San Jose, scoring the game-tying goal with 1:50 left in regulation before netting the shootout winner. Since the trade, Walker has registered 15 points (5G, 10A) in 18 games with Tucson- already surpassing the 11 points (2G, 9A) he recorded in 30 games with the Iowa Wild earlier this season.

Tucson's Young Guns

Tucson's young trio of Max Szuber, Artem Duda, and Julian Lutz has been on a roll, providing key contributions on both ends of the ice.

Szuber enters the weekend on a season-best three-game point streak (1G, 4A) and a two-game assist streak (4A), with four of those five points coming on the power play (1G, 3A). He is now tied with Robbie Russo for the most power-play points among Roadrunners defensemen (11 - 2G, 9A) and shares the team lead for goals by a blueliner (6) with Kevin Connauton. The 22-year-old, second-year defenseman has registered seven points (1G, 6A) in his last six games, recording a point in five of them.

Duda has also been making his mark, notching an assist in back-to-back games and three points in his last four (3A). He helped set up Douglas' second-period goal on Sunday, firing a shot from the high slot that Douglas redirected into the net. The 20-year-old rookie defenseman leads the team in plus-minus with a +14 and ranks second among Tucson defensemen with 24 points.

Up front, Lutz has added three assists in his last four games. Playing alongside Douglas and Ryan McGregor, the 21-year-old rookie forward has played a key role on a line that has provided an early spark, scoring the game's opening goal in three of the last four contests.

What's the Word?

"We've changed a lot. I think you just look at the personnel, a lot of guys in our lineup that weren't necessarily here at the start. But, that's just how the game is. We've grown a lot as a team, and we've put ourselves in a good spot to try and make the playoffs here."

Roadrunners alternate captain Andrew Agozzino on the team's growth from the start of the season

Number to Know:

300 - After surpassing 200 career AHL points in December, forward Egor Sokolov is set to hit another milestone, entering the weekend with 299 career AHL games played. The 24-year-old former second-round pick is also just four goals shy of 100 for his career.

Sokolov has been a key offensive force for Tucson, ranking second on the team in goals (20), points (40), and multi-point games (nine). His 20-goal season marks his third consecutive year reaching that mark.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Blue FCU Arena. Fans can catch all the action on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

